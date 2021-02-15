Star recruit Adam Treloar has his legs massaged during a training session at Whitten Oval on January 20. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs star recruit Adam Treloar has been grounded by a calf injury that will have him racing to be ready to face his former side in round one.

Treloar has been missing in the Dogs' recent match simulation, with the former Magpie and Giants midfielder battling "persistent" calf tightness.

The club's head medico Chris Bell said Treloar remains on track for a round one clash with Collingwood in a month on March 19 despite the pre-season disruption.

AFL FIXTURE Check it out here

"With Adam's history of soft-tissue injuries, we're taking a conservative approach with him at this stage of the pre-season," Bell said.

On that match sim grind ?



The boys leaving it all on the track. pic.twitter.com/OdOIxtXjt4 — Western Bulldogs (@westernbulldogs) February 12, 2021

"We have been proactive with managing Adam's calf tightness over the past fortnight. His recovery is progressing and we anticipate he will return to full training over the next couple of weeks."

Treloar joined the Bulldogs in a last minute deal in last year's Trade Period after the Magpies offloaded the gun onballer for salary cap space.

'THAT DID HURT': Treloar on chat with Bucks

The 27-year-old's 2018 and 2020 seasons were interrupted by soft-tissue injuries, particularly with hamstring concerns.