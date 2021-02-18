MITCH Wallis has been elevated to Western Bulldogs' vice-captain, replacing Lachie Hunter who relinquished the role last year.

Wallis will be Marcus Bontempelli's understudy, with the out-of-contract superstar to lead the Bulldogs for his second season as skipper.

The rebirth of Wallis as a deep forward – he booted 25 goals from 18 games last year – and his approach at the club has seen the respected 28-year-old named vice-captain.

Premiership midfielder Hunter gave up the vice-captaincy last season after his drink driving incident during football's COVID-19 enforced shutdown.

The Bulldogs have changed their leadership model, with it refined to just Bontempelli and Wallis, having last year begun as a six-player squad that also included Easton Wood, Jason Johannisen and Josh Dunkley.

"In Marcus and Mitch, we have two outstanding figureheads who will help carry us forward," coach Luke Beveridge said.

"Marcus did an almighty job in his first season as captain, impressively navigating the playing group through a year which had plenty of challenges.

A new-look Marcus Bontempelli during a training session in January. Picture: Getty Images

"Mitch has established himself as a player and person at this football club that we can all admire.

"He has always been a beacon for how to carry yourself, he’s always embraced every one of his teammates, and he’s done his absolute best to set a good example on the football field."



The Bulldogs will face Hawthorn next Wednesday in a practice game ahead of the AAMI Community Series.