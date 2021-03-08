Superstar skipper Marcus Bontempelli in action against the Demons in the AAMI Community Series. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs spearhead Aaron Naughton is headed for scans after injuring his forearm in the Dogs' commanding 39-point AAMI Community Series win over Melbourne.

Naughton was reduced to a sling after half-time, his setback overshadowing a dominant Dogs display led by the brilliance of captain Marcus Bontempelli.

The skipper booted three goals, including one over his head, in the 15.16 (106) to 10.7 (67) win as the Dogs proved they'll have plenty of firepower should Naughton miss their season-opener against Collingwood in 11 days' time.

The young forward was taken out of the game clutching the right arm he injured attempting to brace his fall from a James Jordon tackle.

Dogs midfielder Laitham Vandermeer was also sidelined after quarter-time with a corked hip, while Demons defender Jay Lockhart was taken to hospital at the first break for further assessment on a testicle injury.

Meanwhile, Demons full-back Steven May was taken out of the game in the final 10 minutes for assessment on a neck/head injury he sustained in a marking contest.

BULLDOGS v DEMONS Full match coverage and stats

Melbourne captain Max Gawn registered 32 hitouts compared to the Dogs' split of 23 between Stefan Martin and Tim English, however the Demons had no answers for the Dogs' clearance smashing (48-24).

Josh Dunkley collected eight of his own, playing considerable midfield time alongside Bontempelli (seven), Jack Macrae (seven) and Tom Liberatore (eight).

It pushed Bailey Smith to a wing to partner Patrick Lipinski (three goals), with the hard-running Lachie Hunter playing almost exclusively at half-forward.

Demons coach Simon Goodwin will be left with several headaches ahead of his side's round one encounter with Fremantle and arguably none less than the free-wheeling nature of the Dogs' win.

Luke Beveridge's side collected 114 more disposals and amassed 31 scoring shots, including nine in the final term alone.

Medical room

The Dogs will be sweating on the outcome of Aaron Naughton's forearm scans before their March 19 date with Collingwood, however Laitham Vandermeer (corked hip) isn't expected to be in any doubt, while Hayden Crozier suffered an AC joint injury. Recruit Adam Treloar impressed playing a little over a half in the VFL hitout as he pushes to overcome a calf setback, while Easton Wood (hamstring) and Mitch Hannan (groin) remain sidelined. Demons defender Jay Lockhart was taken to hospital during the match for further assessment on a testicle injury he sustained in the first quarter, while Steven May (head/neck) didn't play out the final 10 minutes. Clayton Oliver (general soreness) and Christian Salem (hamstring tightness) sat out but should play round one, while Angus Brayshaw played in the earlier VFL match as he ramps up his recovery from a foot injury. Jack Viney appears unlikely for round one, while Jake Melksham (hamstring), Ben Brown (knee) and Sam Weideman (leg) also watched on.

New faces

Dogs rookie signing Anthony Scott continued his push for a round one debut, collecting 15 disposals and booting two goals pushing forward from half-back. Stefan Martin (17 disposals) was beaten in the ruck but had the better of Max Gawn around the ground when he wasn't resting forward. Draftee Dominic Bedendo got his first taste of senior football, replacing Laitham Vandermeer at quarter-time and didn't look out of place at the top level, while rookie Lachie McNeil kicked a goal from seven touches. Demons Jake Bowey collected seven touches of his own from half-back after replacing Jay Lockhart at the first break, however fellow first-round pick Bailey Laurie wasn't used.

New Bulldog Stefan Martin in action against young Demon Luke Jackson. Picture: Getty Images

Round one chance

Third-year Demons midfielder James Jordon continued his push for a round one debut with 13 disposals, however fringe teammates Tom Sparrow (nine) and Kade Chandler (seven) were quiet. Trent Rivers looks a lock in defence and took a number of kickouts, while Oskar Baker had 11 touches on a wing. Defender Ryan Gardner appears ahead of emergency Zaine Cordy in the Dogs' pecking order and was rarely troubled by the Demons' talls. Rhylee West picked up 12 disposals playing as a small forward and looks set for a berth in round one.

Demon James Jordon puts pressure on Bulldog Bailey Williams. Picture: Getty Images

Fantasy watch

There has been plenty of talk this pre-season about the Fantasy points for the Bulldogs' midfielders. The four midfielders with the most centre bounce attendances all had 30-plus disposals and huge Fantasy scores led by Jack Macrae (MID, $860,000) with 152 points. Adam Treloar is to be added to the mix, but with 418 disposals for the Dogs, there will be plenty of points to go around. James Harmes (DEF, $474,000) is a popular mid-priced defender as he looks to be switching back to a midfield role. While the role was there, he only managed 18 disposals for 62 points.

WESTERN BULLDOGS 2.6 5.8 11.11 15.16 (106)

MELBOURNE 2.2 5.5 6.6 10.7 (67)

GOALS

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli 3, Lipinski 3, Bruce 2, Dale 2, Scott 2, English, Smith, McNeil

Melbourne: Fritsch 3, Neal-Bullen 2, Sparrow, Chandler, Petracca, Gawn, Jones

BEST

Western Bulldogs: Bontempelli, Macrae, Daniel, Lipinski, Dunkley, Liberatore

Melbourne: May, Gawn, Fritsch, Petracca, Langdon

INJURIES

Western Bulldogs: Vandermeer (corked hip), Naughton (forearm), Crozier (shoulder)

Melbourne: Lockhart (testicle), May (neck/head)

Reports: Nil

Crowd: 7931 at Marvel Stadium