NORTH Melbourne is holding out hope Flynn Perez has avoided another serious knee injury after a training incident on Tuesday.

The youngster, who missed all of his 2019 draft season after a knee reconstruction, will see a specialist on Thursday to assess the injury after he left the track before the session had completed.

The 19-year-old walked off unassisted as he left the Arden Street Oval and sought out assessment from the club medicos but the Roos are unsure of the damage he has sustained.

The club is expected to release details of the injury later on Thursday, with the Roos unclear of the severity at this stage.

Perez made his debut in round 16 last season and played the final three games of the year and showed flashes of his pace, run and class, having been a highly touted member of the NAB AFL Academy in his draft season.

Despite not playing any games in his under-18 season the Roos snapped up the Bendigo Pioneers prospect with pick No.35 after being impressed with his skillset.

He had been returning to full training after an injury-interrupted pre-season.