MELBOURNE has named Steven May for Saturday's season opener against Fremantle, with the star defender set to complete his mandatory concussion rest in time to face the Dockers at the MCG.

He will encounter a Fremantle forward line bereft of talls, with the Dockers choosing not to name ruckman Sean Darcy and leaving Lloyd Meek to make his debut against Max Gawn without recognised ruck support.

Young Demon Kysaiah Pickett has been named after returning from personal leave and impressing in a VFL practice match, while ball-winner Angus Brayshaw has recovered in time to launch his season against the Dockers and brother Andrew.

Fremantle has named Darcy as an emergency after almost two months sidelined with a knee injury, while key defender Alex Pearce has been named in the backline but appears likely to swing forward.

Key forward Matt Taberner has been named after experiencing back spasms at training this week and will need to carry a small forward line in Rory Lobb's absence.

Meek will make his debut after three seasons on the list against the combination of Gawn and Luke Jackson. Midfielder Connor Blakely has been named after spending 2020 out of favour.

Third-year Demons rookie James Jordon has been named to make his debut.

Prized Dockers draftee Heath Chapman and rookie Leno Thomas are among nine potential debutants named as emergencies for Saturday's AFL matches, setting the scene for players to open their careers as medical substitutes.

There have been 13 debutants named across the four matches on Saturday and a further nine players set to play for a new club for the first time.

Hawthorn draftee Connor Downie has also been named as an emergency for Saturday night's clash against Essendon after previous indications from the Hawks that he would make his debut.

The Bombers have named top 10 draft selection Archie Perkins as an emergency as they prepare to unveil a number of new faces, with Nik Cox and Harrison Jones named to play their first games.

Former St Kilda forward Nick Hind will debut for the Bombers as a defender, while ex-GWS midfielder Jye Caldwell and former Gold Coast tall Peter Wright will be unveiled.

Former Collingwood wingman Tom Phillips will play his first game for the Hawks after a standout pre-season, with Jacob Koschitzke and Tyler Brockman to debut in Ben McEvoy's first game as captain.

Adelaide has named forward James Rowe and midfielder Sam Berry to debut against Geelong at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

The Crows have overlooked young forward Darcy Fogarty, while former Brisbane defender Mitchell Hinge is named as an emergency.

The Cats will unveil experienced recruits Shaun Higgins and Isaac Smith in the clash, while second-year forward Francis Evans has been named as an emergency but is yet to debut.

Sydney has named Braeden Campbell, Logan McDonald and Errol Gulden to debut against Brisbane at the Gabba on Saturday as previously indicated, while ex-West Coast ruckman Tom Hickey will play his first game for the club.

Forrmer Essendon star Joe Daniher will play his first game for the Lions, with Harry Sharp named for his debut. Ely Smith is yet to play and has been named as an emergency.

Brisbane run machine and draft bolter Harry Sharp has also been named for his AFL debut.

Saturday, March 20

Melbourne v Fremantle at the MCG, 1.45pm AEDT

MELBOURNE

B: N.Jetta 39 S.May 1 A.Tomlinson 20

HB: C.Salem 3 J.Lever 8 J.Hunt 29

C: J.Harmes 4 C.Petracca 5 E.Langdon 15

HF: N.Jones 2 T.McDonald 25 A.Neal-Bullen 30

F: C.Spargo 9 L.Jackson 6 B.Fritsch 31

Foll: M.Gawn - C 11 C.Oliver 13 T.Sparrow 32

I/C: K.Pickett 36 J.Jordon 23 T.Rivers 24 A.Brayshaw 10

Emerg: O.Baker 33 J.Bowey 17 K.Chandler 37 H.Petty 35

FREMANTLE

B: T.Watson 38 J.Hamling 21 A.Pearce 25

HB: R.Conca 6 B.Cox 36 L.Ryan 13

C: J.Aish 11 N.Fyfe - C 7 B.Acres 9

HF: C.Serong 3 A.Cerra 5 T.Colyer 33

F: S.Switkowski 39 M.Taberner 20 L.Schultz 28

Foll: L.Meek 22 A.Brayshaw 8 D.Mundy 16

I/C: L.Henry 23 H.Young 26 E.Hughes 15 C.Blakely 19

Emerg: S.Giro 42 S.Darcy 4 H.Chapman 27 L.Thomas 24

Adelaide v Geelong at Adelaide Oval, 4.05pm ACDT

ADELAIDE

B: A.McPherson 36 J.Butts 41 L.Brown 16

HB: W.Hamill 17 B.Smith 33 J.Kelly 8

C: L.Sholl 38 R.Sloane - C 9 P.Seedsman 11

HF: J.Rowe 31 B.Frampton 22 N.McHenry 25

F: S.McAdam 23 T.Walker 13 L.Murphy 4

Foll: R.O'Brien 43 R.Laird 29 B.Keays 2

I/C: T.Lynch 27 S.Berry 21 H.Schoenberg 26 T.Doedee 39

Emerg: D.Fogarty 32 C.Jones 1 M.Hinge 20 D.Mackay 14

GEELONG

B: L.Henderson 25 M.Blicavs 46 J.Bews 24

HB: T.Atkins 30 T.Stewart 44 J.Kolodjashnij 8

C: I.Smith 7 J.Selwood - C 14 S.Menegola 27

HF: S.Higgins 4 G.Rohan 23 C.Guthrie 29

F: G.Miers 32 T.Hawkins 26 L.Dahlhaus 40

Foll: R.Stanley 1 B.Parfitt 3 P.Dangerfield 35

I/C: M.O'Connor 42 Z.Guthrie 39 J.Clark 6 J.Jenkins 11

Emerg: C.Constable 18 F.Evans 31 J.Henry 38 Q.Narkle 19

Essendon v Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm AEDT

ESSENDON

B: J.Laverde 15 A.Francis 10 M.Redman 27

HB: N.Hind 19 C.Hooker 26 J.Ridley 14

C: A.McGrath 1 Z.Merrett 7 D.Heppell - C 21

HF: B.Ham 33 N.Cox 13 K.Langford 4

F: H.Jones 23 P.Wright 20 A.McDonald-Tipungwuti 43

Foll: S.Draper 2 J.Caldwell 6 D.Shiel 9

I/C: N.Cahill 28 W.Snelling 40 D.Parish 3 D.Smith 5

Emerg: A.Perkins 16 N.Bryan 24 M.Gleeson 8 T.Cutler 12

HAWTHORN

B: S.Frost 8 K.Hartigan 28 C.Jiath 29

HB: J.Impey 4 B.Hardwick 15 H.Morrison 1

C: T.Phillips 21 J.O'Meara 10 W.Day 12

HF: L.Breust 22 J.Koschitzke 34 J.Worpel 5

F: S.Burgoyne 9 J.Ceglar 18 T.Brockman 42

Foll: B.McEvoy - C 7 L.Shiels 26 T.Mitchell 3

I/C: O.Hanrahan 13 D.Moore 36 D.Howe 17 T.O'Brien 23

Emerg: C.Downie 41 M.Lewis 2 M.Hartley 27 D.Greaves 30

Brisbane v Sydney at the Gabba, 6.45pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: D.Rich 10 H.Andrews 31 J.Payne 40

HB: B.Starcevich 37 R.Lester 35 G.Birchall 14

C: H.McCluggage 6 D.Zorko - C 15 J.Berry 7

HF: Z.Bailey 33 J.Daniher 3 L.McCarthy 11

F: T.Fullarton 21 E.Hipwood 30 C.Cameron 23

Foll: O.McInerney 46 J.Lyons 17 L.Neale 9

I/C: C.Ah Chee 4 M.Robinson 5 K.Coleman 18 H.Sharp 22

Emerg: E.Smith 8 M.Adams 24 R.Mathieson 36 C.Ballenden 38

SYDNEY

B: D.Rampe 24 H.McLean 41 H.Cunningham 7

HB: J.Lloyd 44 T.McCartin 30 J.Dawson 34

C: B.Campbell 16 L.Parker 26 O.Florent 13

HF: N.Blakey 22 S.Reid 20 C.Warner 1

F: I.Heeney 5 L.McDonald 6 E.Gulden 21

Foll: T.Hickey 31 J.Rowbottom 8 T.Papley 11

I/C: J.Kennedy - C 12 C.Mills 14 S.Wicks 45 G.Hewett 29

Emerg: W.Hayward 9 J.Bell 32 C.Sinclair 18 D.Stephens 3