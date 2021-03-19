CHRIS Fagan says Brisbane's inclement weather might decide who replaces injured Cam Rayner for the Lions' season-opener against Sydney at the Gabba on Saturday night.

The Lions appear to have 21 of their 22 players locked in, but with Queensland's capital forecast to receive anywhere from 10 to 25mm on game day, the final spot is up for grabs.

CRYSTAL BALL Our predictions for the 2021 season are in

Rhys Mathieson and Ely Smith played a practice game against Gold Coast, while draftee Harry Sharp impressed when coming on to replace Rayner in the Lions' AAMI Community Series win over the Suns.

"The weather can play a factor in that tomorrow night, there's a little bit of rain around," the Lions coach said.

"We've just got to work out the type we want in the game."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Sharp soccers it through after Cameron shows off his explosive brilliance Charlie Cameron has wowed with a superb burst of speed to set up a goal for youngster Harry Sharp

Sharp is the bolter in the frame after being taken with pick No.43 in the NAB AFL Draft.

Fagan admitted the former junior national steeplechase champion had jumped up the pecking order in his first pre-season as he juggled Year 12 with starting his football career.

PRESSURE GAUGE How much heat is your coach under?

"He got the opportunity when Cam went off in the Gold Coast game and he probably did better than we expected to be quite truthful," Fagan said.

"We gave him that opportunity thinking he might get 15 minutes and give him a taste of AFL football, which would be good for his development, but as it turns out he got two-and-a-half quarters and had quite an impact.

"He certainly came from a long way back before that game and has put himself in the frame.

"Because he's been an elite athlete he understands how to train and prepare at the elite level."