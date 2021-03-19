FATHER-SON pair Callum Brown (Collingwood) and Rhylee West (Western Bulldogs) will start as their club's respective medical substitutes at the MCG on Friday night.

Both sides will enter as named with Brown and West named as the 23rd players from either side's emergencies list.

The duo sat out the earlier VFL practice match at the nearby at Olympic Park Oval which saw No.1 pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan kick a bag for the Dogs.

Father-son pair Callum Brown and Rhylee West appear to be the starting subs tonight.

All other emergencies playing in a VFL practice match this arvo for Pies

(Murphy, Cameron Greenwood) and Dogs (Johannisen, Cordy, Schache) #AFLPiesDogs @AFLcomau — Mitch Cleary (@cleary_mitch) March 19, 2021

Star Western Bulldogs signing Adam Treloar will face his former side in his first outing for his new club after a much-publicised trade move in the off-season.

Rookie pair Anthony Scott and Lachie McNeil will make their AFL debuts alongside former Lion and Demon ruckman Stefan Martin who will play for the Dogs for first time.

Pies vice-captain Taylor Adams has been cleared to play after a recent hamstring injury.

Collingwood's Oliver Henry, who is the brother of Geelong's Jack, is also playing his first AFL game after he was taken by the Pies with pick No.17 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft.

Ollie Henry has just rocked up to his AFL debut on a scooter ?? #AFLPiesDogs — Mitch Cleary (@cleary_mitch) March 19, 2021

The Pie go into the game after a summer of controversy and without star midfielder Steele Sidebottom. But Jordan De Goey has been named on the ball after an ominous performance in the midfield during the AAMI Community Series.

The Bulldogs will tackle dominant Collingwood ruckman Brodie Grundy with a two-pronged attack of Tim English and Martin.

Important Magpies defender Jeremy Howe returns for his first game since round four last season after a serious knee injury ended his brilliant start to 2020.