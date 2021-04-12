Essendon's Michael Hurley during the 2009 NAB AFL Rising Star awards at the Crown Palladium. Picture: AFL Photos

LACHIE Sholl in the same conversation as Luke Power, Michael Braun and Michael Hurley?

The Adelaide youngster claimed his second NAB AFL Rising Star nomination on Monday, joining a select group of 12 players with the same achievement.

Sholl collected 31 disposals (including 25 kicks) in the Crows' win over North Melbourne on Sunday to add to his previous nomination in round 18 last season.

Selected at pick No.64 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft, the smart defender was eligible having played 10 games or less heading into 2021 and being 20 years or younger at January 1 (he turned 21 in March).

NAB AFL Rising Star: Lachie Sholl lights up round four Watch the highlights and find out why Lachlan Sholl gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in R4

The group with two nominations includes four other current players – Hurley, Nathan Jones, Orazio Fantasia and Alex Witherden.

From last year's nominees, Sam Sturt (Fremantle), Matt Rowell (Gold Coast), Tom Green (GWS), Mitch Georgiades (Port Adelaide), Luke Jackson (Melbourne) and Justin McInerney (Sydney) are eligible to be selected again having not played more than 10 games entering 2021.

Now into its 29th year, the NAB AFL Rising Star has now seen 617 nominees with 27.7 per cent of those going on to play more than 200 career games.

Carlton has the longest active streak without a nomination since Sam Walsh was called in round four, 2019.

Brisbane (46) has received the most nominations ahead of Melbourne (42) and Essendon (41).

Nathan Buckley was playing for Brisbane in 1993 when he won the Rising Star trophy. Picture: AFL Photos

PLAYERS NOMINATED TWICE

- Duncan Kellaway – Richmond (R15, 1993 & R24, 1994)

- Craig Callaghan – Fremantle (R16, 1995 & R22, 1996)

- Michael Braun – West Coast (R14, 1997 & R1, 1998)

- Luke Power – Brisbane (R2, 1998 & R17, 1999)

- Nathan Jones – Melbourne (R20, 2006 & R17, 2007)

- Mark LeCras – West Coast (R22, 2006 & R20, 2007)

- Michael Hurley – Essendon (R20, 2009 & R18, 2010)

- Jordan Gysberts – Melbourne (R11, 2011 & R11, 2012)

- Sam Blease – Melbourne (R23, 2011 & R20, 2012)

- Orazio Fantasia – Essendon (R23, 2015 & R17, 2016)

- Alex Witherden – Brisbane (R17, 2017 & R9 2020)

- Lachie Sholl – Adelaide (R18, 2020 & R4, 2021)