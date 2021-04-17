Taylor Walker celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Gold Coast in round three, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

TAYLOR Walker's early-season revival is arguably the best storyline of 2021 to date.

It's also one of the most surprising.

Remarkably, Tex is fresh off the most productive month of his 13-year career, kicking 20 goals in four successive matches for the first time since debuting in 2009.

Five against Geelong in a round one upset win, six the following week against Sydney, another six against Gold Coast, and a 'quiet' day of three against North Melbourne on Sunday.

He is also the first man since Lance Franklin in 2008 - when Buddy went on to kick 113 for the season - to kick 20 through the opening month.

Taylor Walker celebrates after Adelaide defeated Geelong at Adelaide Oval on March 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Previously, the best stretch of four games the Adelaide spearhead had came back in 2012 when he piled on 18 goals early in the year.

It's been quite some month.

Walker was long odds prior to round one to have any impact in the Coleman Medal race ... now he's leading.

Just shy of his 31st birthday, the big Crow endured a tough 2020, kicking 15 goals from 14 games and carrying a knee injury at times.

Tex winds back the clock and kicks a handful Taylor Walker's heroics lifted the Crows' in their round one upset against the Cats

Now, with a more cohesive unit in Matthew Nicks' second season in charge, Walker is thriving and kicking goals in a variety of ways.

He kicked three against Sydney after strong tackles that earned holding-the-ball free kicks, and added another in similar fashion against the Kangaroos.

But it's his marking and movement that looks back.

Walker has 29 marks so far, which puts him on pace with his superb 2017 season that helped steer the Crows to a Grand Final.

Stare Crow (L-R): Don Pyke and Taylor Walker ahead of the 2017 AFL Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

He also has 10 contested marks to be top-five in the competition and is streets ahead of second-placed Dustin Martin (37) to lead the AFL in score involvements (48).

It's all added up to not only help Adelaide to a 3-1 record and leading the Coleman Medal race, but also launched Walker to the top of the AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year award.



Can he keep it up? The next chance comes against Fremantle at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.