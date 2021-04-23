WITH Saturday teams on the table, there is plenty of news confronting AFL Fantasy coaches as we dive into round six.

GWS and AFL Fantasy coaches alike welcome back Matt Flynn (RUC, $346,000), but on a sour note popular rookie defender Lachlan Jones (DEF, $278,000) is set to miss the next four weeks after injuring his ankle last week.

Collingwood has already announced a debutant for its ANZAC Day clash against Essendon with Jay Rantall (MID, $170,000) locked in for his first game after an impressive 28 disposals and 110 points in the VFL last week.

FANTASY LATEST Tips, strategy, draft, podcasts, more

Liam Stocker (DEF, $243,000) also dominated in the VFL last week with 38 possessions and he plays his first game for the Blues this year as they take on the Lions, who have recalled 19-year-old Deven Robertson (MID/FWD, $266,000).

Patrick Dangerfield (MID/FWD, $748,000) could miss up to two months after having ankle surgery earlier in the week, but at his price there are plenty of new superstar options to trade to, who are now available in the forward line.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The Traders' Fantasy preview: round six Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through their trades

New Dual Position Players

Every six rounds in AFL Fantasy, some players are given the luxury of an extra position. This presents us with some new trade options, along with added flexibility.

Popular rookie midfielders Tom Powell (MID/FWD, $418,000), Charlie Lazzaro (MID/FWD, $244,000) and Errol Gulden (MID/FWD, $495,000) have all picked up forward status and can now be moved across both positions.

Based on average, Josh Kelly (MID/FWD, $699,000) and Lachie Hunter (MID/FWD, $713,000) were sitting well outside of the top-50 midfielders in the game, and after receiving forward status, they could now be right up there as two of the top six forwards in the game.

Yet to be named

Hawthorn v Adelaide

Collingwood v Essendon

Port Adelaide v St Kilda

NOTE: These teams will be announced Saturday at 6:20pm AEDT.

ALL THE TEAMS Check them out

Most traded in

Jy Farrar (FWD, $256,000) – 8.3k

– 8.3k Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $247,000) – 8.2k

– 8.2k Jack Ziebell (FWD/DEF, $735,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Lachlan Sholl (DEF/MID, $578,000) – 3.5k

– 3.5k Miles Bergman (FWD/DEF, $273,000) – 3.2k

Jy Farrar (FWD, $256,000) pulled down eight marks last week for his eye-catching 86 and sits as the most traded in player for the week.

A stunning last quarter from Finlay Macrae (MID/FWD, $247,000) sees him as a perfect downgrade target. The midfielder found the ball 12 times for 32 points in the fourth term for the Magpies and is a highly sought after option with dual position flexibility.

After a stunning first five games and a significant role change, Jack Ziebell (FWD/DEF, $735,000) is hot property and is now the 11th-highest scorer in the game averaging a career-high 109.

Jack Ziebell in action during the round five clash against Geelong. Picture: AFL Photos

Most traded out

Jordan Clark (DEF/MID, $442,000) – 9.4k

– 9.4k Tom Phillips (MID/FWD, $587,000) – 4.8k

– 4.8k Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $380,000) – 4.6k

– 4.6k Jordan De Goey (FWD, $488,000) – 4.1k

– 4.1k Jeremy Howe (DEF, $603,000) – 3.1k

Not named again … Jordan Clark (DEF/MID, $442,000) is rightfully the most traded out player after missing his second straight game. Fantasy coaches have also shown the door to Braeden Campbell (MID/FWD, $380,000) with the young gun one of six outs for the Swans' clash against the Suns at Metricon Stadium.

Calvin's Captains

In AFL Fantasy your captain scores you double points for that week. Here are Calvin’s top five picks from the games to come for you to consider.

No.1 – Max Gawn v Richmond

Gawn hit his third straight 130+ score last weekend and has a great history against the Tigers where he has averaged 133 in his last five games, which includes a huge 164 last year.

No.2 – Zach Merrett v Collingwood

The Magpies give up the most points to midfielders as Duggan (148), Redden (142) and Gaff (131) found out last week. Expect Merrett to be big again, especially with Collingwood's No.1 tagger Levi Greenwood ruled out.

No.3 – Tom Mitchell v Adelaide

Mitchell returns to 'Pig Park' in Launceston, a ground he has averaged 131 over his career eight games. He has a good record against the Crows and should continue his hot form on Sunday.

No.4 – Brodie Grundy v Essendon

Grundy loves playing the Bombers, a team he has scored 141 and 149 against in his most recent meetings. But the Bombers will recall Andrew Phillips and fellow tall Peter Wright held McInerney (45) and Hickey (67) in recent weeks.

No.5 – Jarryd Lyons v Carlton

Credit where credit is due because Lyons has been lighting it up, averaging 124 in his last three games. Three Port players scored 100+ against the Blues last week and with form on his side, Lyons should as well.

Get expert advice from The Traders throughout the season in the Fantasy Hub. Follow AFL Fantasy on Twitter and 'like' the Facebook page to join in the conversation.