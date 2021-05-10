Melbourne's James Jordon celebrates his first AFL goal against Fremantle in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE ACCOLADES keep on coming for Melbourne with James Jordon the latest Demon to receive a NAB AFL Rising Star nomination.

Following in the footsteps of teammate Luke Jackson last week, Jordon was rewarded with the round eight nod after picking up a career-high 23 disposals and laying eight tackles in the club's nine-point win over Sydney on Saturday night.

RISING STARS Check out who has been nominated

The 20-year-old made his AFL debut in round one this season and has played every game so far. He has become an integral part of the midfield rotation for the unbeaten Demons, who are sitting pretty on top of the ladder with an 8-0 record.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard NAB AFL Rising Star: James Jordon starring in Round 8 Watch the highlights and find out why James Jordon gets the NAB AFL Rising Star in R8

Jordon, who signed a new two-year contract last month to the end of 2023, is averaging 17 disposals and an impressive 5.9 tackles a game.

Originally from Yarrawonga, Jordon was selected by Melbourne with pick No.33 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft after playing under-18 footy with Oakleigh Chargers.

He was a draft bolter, playing only six games with the Chargers after a dominant year of school football for Caulfield Grammar.