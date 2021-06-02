THE NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft is back in 2021 and the only place to catch it is on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App.
After being cancelled last year due to the shortened COVID-19 hit season, the mid-year draft has returned and will be staged as a virtual event TONIGHT from 6.30pm AEST.
After the success of NAB AFL Draft Night Live over the past two years, AFL.com.au will be the broadcaster for this year's mid-season draft as clubs search the country to find the next Marlion Pickett.
With hosts Callum Twomey, Nat Edwards and Mitch Cleary leading the coverage, watch the night unfold as clubs make their selections.
Partnered by NAB, the coverage will feature every draft pick as well as all the analysis and key interviews with draftees and club officials.
NAB AFL MID-SEASON ROOKIE DRAFT ORDER
Round one
1 North Melbourne
2 Hawthorn
3 Collingwood
4 Adelaide
5 Gold Coast
6 Carlton
7 St Kilda
8 Greater Western Sydney
9 Essendon
10 Richmond
11 West Coast
12 Sydney
13 Port Adelaide
14 Brisbane
15 Melbourne
Round two
16 North Melbourne
17 Hawthorn
18 Collingwood
19 Gold Coast
20 Carlton
21 St Kilda
22 Essendon
23 West Coast
24 Melbourne
Round three
25 Carlton
26 St Kilda
Round four
27 St Kilda