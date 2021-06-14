Shane Mumford's high tackle on Tarryn Thomas during the clash in round 13, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

THE AFL advises the Match Review of the Sunday games of Round 13 has been completed. One charge was laid and there were no further incidents that required detailed explanation.

Charges Laid:

Shane Mumford, GWS GIANTS, has been charged with Misconduct against Tarryn Thomas, North Melbourne, during the second quarter of the Round 13 match between North Melbourne and the GWS GIANTS, played at Blundstone Arena on Sunday, June 13, 2021.

In summary, he can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.

Based on the available evidence, the incident was assessed as Misconduct. The incident was classified as a $1500 sanction as a first offence. The player can accept a $1000 sanction with an early plea.