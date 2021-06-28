Brisbane's Deven Robertson in action against Richmond in round 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

DEVEN Robertson has received the round 15 NAB AFL Rising Star for his efforts in the Lions' 44-point mauling of the Cats.

Robertson amassed 16 disposals, 20 pressure acts, two goal assists and four tackles, all the while keeping Geelong captain Joel Selwood to just 13 touches on Thursday night.

Robertson's nomination is the first for the Lions this year, and comes amid a breakout season for the young midfielder.

After playing just the one game in his debut season, Robertson has been a consistent feature in Brisbane's side since round six this year.