RICHMOND will strongly consider unleashing Daniel Rioli across half-back to replace triple-premiership teammate Bachar Houli against Collingwood on Sunday.

Houli is set to miss the rest of the season with a syndesmosis injury sustained in last week's shock loss to Gold Coast with Rioli one option to replace the veteran defender.

The Tigers have trialled Rioli in defence over the past fortnight with the out-of-contract 24-year-old collecting 26 disposals in a promising display against the Northern Bullants on Sunday.

Now Damien Hardwick will need to weigh up whether a player who has spent his entire 107-game AFL career in attack is ready for a recall in a re-shuffled backline ahead of a crunch fixture.

Forgotten speedster Sydney Stack is another option after playing in defence in recent weeks, while pre-season rookie signing Rhyan Mansell has played seven matches this season. Uncapped rookie Ben Miller is also a consideration should the Tigers opt for extra height after he was named an emergency last week.

Jack Ross was added to the Tigers' defence against the Suns to continue his experiment as a half-back, while Shane Edwards also spent time there with Noah Balta and Nathan Broad both out with their own syndesmosis injuries.

Hardwick pointed to Rioli's skillset when speaking of the call to use him as a defender late last month.

"He's played a really diligent role across that half-forward line, but we want to broaden his horizons, so he'll play some half-back on the weekend to give us some run and carry.

"He's an incredible talent. We've just got to make sure, me especially, we get the very best out of Daniel.

"The game consistently challenges us to change, so Daniel's got to change with it. We're excited about the prospect of what he could become behind the ball.

"He can run, he can kick it, he can dispose of it really well, so it's going to be one step back to take two steps forward."

The Tigers are hopeful Edwards' ankle injury will have recovered off a 10-day break to face the Pies, while young forward-ruck Callum Coleman-Jones will miss with a calf strain.

Gun midfielders Kane Lambert (hip/calf) and Dion Prestia are also in the frame to return for the match at the MCG.

Mid-season draftee Matt Parker has also put his hand up for selection after an eye-catching 31-disposal performance on the weekend.