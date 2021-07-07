MELBOURNE has dropped youngster Tom Sparrow to make way for key forward Ben Brown in Thursday night's crunch match against Port Adelaide at the Adelaide Oval.

Brown has been recalled for his first game since round nine just five days after the Demons kicked their lowest score of the season in a loss to Greater Western Sydney.

FULL TEAMS Check 'em out

The ex-Roo, who signed a four-year deal at the end of last season, had three disposals on heavily managed minutes in the VFL last week but booted five majors the week prior.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard VFL Showreel, R11: Big Ben Brown is back in town Ben Brown continues to mount his AFL selection case with a monstrous five-goal performance against Essendon

It gives the Demons multiple options in attack as they fight to retain their spot in the top four with Brown to partner Bayley Fritsch, Tom McDonald and Luke Jackson as key targets.

Sparrow joins last week's medical sub Aaron vandenBerg, veteran Jake Melksham and defender Joel Smith among the emergencies.

The Power have rushed young gun Zak Butters into their line-up after one game in the SANFL after separate ankle and knee setbacks.

Butters will play his first match since injuring his ankle in round four, while Tom Clurey is back to add extra height in defence after fracturing his jaw in round nine.

Riley Bonner has been dropped and left out of the emergencies, while Kane Farrell will miss the remainder of the season after rupturing his ACL last week.

The Power's sub options include Martin Frederick, Joel Garner, Boyd Woodcock and Peter Ladhams.

Port Adelaide v Melbourne at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

PORT ADELAIDE

In: Z.Butters, T.Clurey

Out: K.Farrell (knee), R.Bonner (omitted), M.Frederick (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: M.Frederick (replaced K.Farrell)

MELBOURNE

In: B.Brown

Out: T.Sparrow (omitted), A.vandenBerg (medi-sub)

Last week's sub: A.vandenBerg (unused)