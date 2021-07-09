Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

THE AFL now has a vacancy in the general manager of football position with Steve Hocking accepting the job as chief executive at Geelong.

But who are the contenders to replace him and what should be the first priority be in the new role?

On this week's AFL Exchange, the team discuss Hocking's potential replacements, plus the future of a key Swan and who is in line to be the next Darcy Parish for a breakout season in 2022.

Join Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey for the latest happenings in the AFL ahead of a bumper round 17 of action.

Plus, don't forget to get involved in the AFL Exchange LIVE show on Saturday, July 31. Get all the info here.

In this week's episode…

3.30 – Who wins – Port Adelaide or Melbourne?

7.10 – Which contender are you most concerned about?

10.45 – Who is the next Darcy Parish?

15.00 – Round 16 NAB AFL Rising Star nominee announcement

17.10 – Who still needs a Rising Star nomination?

19.30 – What is the first job for Steve Hocking's replacement?

24.35 – HOAS

31.30 – What are the games that have changed the course of history?

36.35 – Brand new segment

40.20 – Where does Sam Walsh rank among the best 21-year-olds of all-time?