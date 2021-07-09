INCOMING Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell will lead as many as nine former teammates when he steps into the hot seat in 2023.

In stark contrast to fellow Brownlow medallists Michael Voss, James Hird and Nathan Buckley, Mitchell faces the prospect of guiding an all but entirely fresh playing list when he takes the reins of his former club.

Voss coached 21 former teammates in 2009, Hird 20 in 2011 and Buckley 17 in 2012 that remained on their club lists from their respective retirement seasons.

Mitchell will have a large say in the direction of the club's list management across the next 18 months as part of the coaching succession plan announced this week.

Sam's proud day, but will Clarko stay the course? Nat Edwards and Damian Barrett with all the latest news

Despite expected interest elsewhere, the Hawks are still preparing for Alastair Clarkson to fulfill his contract in 2022 while Mitchell guides VFL affiliate Box Hill again before the legendary coach steps aside for his four-time premiership pupil in 2023.

Just 10 players from Mitchell's last season as a Hawk in 2016 remain at Waverley Park this year, with the club – including Mitchell – facing big calls on several players.

Shaun Burgoyne will retire by season's end after reaching his magical 400-game milestone, while Daniel Howe is uncontracted for next season despite 13 games this year.

Unrestricted free agent Tim O'Brien's future remains unclear after being in and out of the side this season.

Ben McEvoy (34 in 2023) and Jon Ceglar (32 in 2023) are both signed for next year but will be closely monitored as to whether they go on in Mitchell's debut campaign.

Mitchell's triple-premiership teammate, and one he shares an agent with, Liam Shiels is also contracted for 2022 and turns 32 early in the 2023 season.

Box Hill senior coach Sam Mitchell speaks to his players in May. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Breust recently re-committed until 2023 and will remain an important cog in attack unless the Hawks consider any Mitchell/Jordan Lewis style pre-emptive departure.

Reigning best and fairest Jack Gunston is signed until 2022 but is a crucially important player and is due to turn 32 in Mitchell's first year in charge.

Blake Hardwick, whose first year coincided with Mitchell's last, holds a contract until 2024, while James Sicily falls out of contract in 2022 but is sure to be the club's priority re-signing next year.

Mitchell departed the Hawks at the end of 2016 and spent one season at West Coast in 2017 before retiring and stepping into the Eagles coaches' box to oversee the midfield unit for their 2018 flag.

Sam Mitchell celebrates the 2018 Toyota AFL Grand Final victory with with Elliot Yeo at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

He then broke a contract in the west to return to the Hawks and spent two seasons as Clarkson's midfield coach across 2019-2020 before switching to lead Box Hill in 2021.

Mitchell has already had a major say in recruitment, strongly endorsing Box Hill's Jai Newcombe who was selected at pick No.2 in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft and made his AFL debut nine days later.

The Hawks currently hold picks two, 21 and 22 (tied to Collingwood) in the first two rounds of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft in November that will have a major bearing on Mitchell's future.

WHAT'S CHANGED AT THE HAWKS SINCE 2016?

Best and fairest top three: Sam Mitchell, Jordan Lewis, Shaun Burgoyne

President: Andrew Newbold (now member of AFL Commission)

CEO: Stuart Fox (now CEO of MCC)

Football boss: Chris Fagan (now coach of Brisbane)

Coaching panel: Alastair Clarkson, Brett Ratten, Cameron Bruce, Adem Yze, Damian Carroll, Damian Monkhorst, Chris Newman

Leading goals: Jack Gunston (51)

Leading disposals: Sam Mitchell (652)

Michael Voss' (retired in 2006) former teammates he coached in 2009: Mitch Clark, Luke Power, Jed Adcock, Tim Notting, Ash McGrath, Justin Sherman, Jonathan Brown, Jared Brennan, Jamie Charman, Simon Black, Daniel Merrett, Joel Patfull, Joel Macdonald, Troy Selwood, Jason Roe, Cheynee Stiller, Rhan Hooper, Michael Rischitelli, Daniel Bradshaw, Pat Garner, Scott Harding.

Brisbane heroes Michael Voss and Jonathan Brown hold the 2013 NAB Cup aloft. Picture: AFL Photos

James Hird's (retired in 2007) former teammates he coached in 2011: Ricky Dyson, Scott Gumbleton, Jobe Watson, Angus Monfries, Leroy Jetta, Jason Winderlich, Mark McVeigh, Andrew Welsh, Courtenay Dempsey, David Hille, Henry Slattery, Brent Stanton, Alwyn Davey, Paddy Ryder, Dustin Fletcher, Jay Neagle, Sam Lonergan, Kyle Reimers, Heath Hocking, Nathan Lovett-Murray.

James Hird with Dustin Fletcher and Jobe Watson after being announced as Essendon coach in 2010. Picture: AFL Photos

Nathan Buckley's (retired in 2007) former teammates he coached in 2012: Alan Didak, Tyson Goldsack, Scott Pendlebury, Dale Thomas, Nathan Brown, Ben Reid, Ben Johnson, Nick Maxwell, Heririer Lumumba, Travis Cloke, Alan Toovey, Dane Swan, Heath Shaw, Marty Clarke, Chris Dawes, Brent Macaffer, Sharrod Wellingham.