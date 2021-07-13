Brisbane defender Marcus Adams after the loss to Melbourne in round 12, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE has suffered another injury blow with key defender Marcus Adams sustaining another foot injury.

The 28-year-old missed the entire 2020 season with a foot injury and has suffered a fresh stress reaction that will rule him out for up to a month.

Adams was spotted in a moon boot on Tuesday and will miss Friday night's date with Richmond before the Lions face games against Hawthorn, Gold Coast and Fremantle.

It comes just days after key forward Eric Hipwood was ruled out for the season with a ruptured ACL.

The Lions will recall Ryan Lester after one game back in the VFL and tackle Tigers pairing Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt, who will play his 300th AFL match. It is set to be Lester's first senior game after injuring his hamstring in the round 12 loss to Melbourne.

Adams had been in impressive form this season, playing every match since round three in a strong key defensive pairing with All-Australian Harris Andrews.

The West Australian has played 52 matches across six seasons after debuting for the Western Bulldogs in 2016 and moving to the Lions ahead of 2019.

While Adams was absent from training on Tuesday, fellow defender Brandon Starcevich completed the session after being cleared of a neck injury in Saturday night's loss to St Kilda.