LANCE Franklin has helped lift Sydney to a stunning come-from-behind 26-point win over Greater Western Sydney in a fixture where eight players were unavailable due to coronavirus protocols.

The Swans trailed by 35 early in the second quarter but came to life leading into half-time in the derby at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium on Sunday night.

GIANTS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

After a quiet first half, Franklin finished with four goals, which included his 400th for the Swans, in the 15.8 (98) to 11.6 (72) victory.

He played a leading hand in the turnaround and capitalised as the Sydney midfield began to find its groove.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights GWS v Sydney The Giants and Swans clash in round 18

The Swans put together a run of nine goals, including six unanswered in the third term, to ultimately quash the Giants' hopes of jumping into the top eight.

Callum Mills, Harry Cunningham and Colin O'Riordan (Sydney) and Toby Greene and Matt de Boer (GWS) were forced to pull out less than an hour before the first bounce after the Victorian Government upgraded their COVID-19 exposure sites.

Unselected Giants Kieren Briggs and Jake Stein and Sydney ruckman Callum Sinclair are also isolating.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Buddy notches up another milestone Lance Franklin kicks his 400th goal for Sydney - and 980 for his career

The group were among 15 players and staff from both clubs who attended the Wallabies' match in Melbourne on Tuesday and were in an area of AAMI Park that was reclassified as Tier 2 exposure.

They are all in quarantine under Queensland health department requirements until further notice.

The Giants’ woes were further compounded with injuries to Josh Kelly (ankle) and ruckman Matt Flynn, who left the field on two occasions after appearing to dislocate his shoulder twice.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Star Giant lands awkwardly on foot in tackle Another blow for Giants with Josh Kelly limping off the ground with a suspected foot injury

Sydney has now notched three wins in a row and is sixth on the ladder, while GWS sits in 12th position, two points outside the top eight.

Tom Papley also finished with four majors for the Swans, while teammate Luke Parker was atop the match possession count with 31.

Remarkably, Sydney kicked 12 of the last 14 goals.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Snappy Tom does it again off the ground Tom Papley keeps the Swans in it and provides deja vu moment with another creative goal

The Giants came flying out of the blocks against a sluggish opposition, kicking six first-quarter goals to open up a 37-8 lead at the end of the opening term.

They stretched the lead to 50-16 midway through the second quarter before the Swans scored three straight to reduce the margin to 56-40 at the main break.

Harry Himmelberg had a strong game for GWS with three goals.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Himmelberg headers the ball, gathers and snaps goal Harry Himmelberg delivers a snap to keeps Giants' slim chances of a comeback alive

The 21st Sydney derby was originally scheduled for Giants Stadium and was then moved to Ballarat before being shifted to the Sunshine State.

Paps puts on a show and pleases himself

Tom Papley seemed inspired by the Euro 2020 football tournament early in the match, as he kicked two first-half goals with deft kicks off the ground, but he reminded us in the last term that he has also mastered the oval-shaped Sherrin. When Lance Franklin gave the ball a subtle tap out of a marking contest, Papley timed his run perfectly to gather it off hands while running toward the boundary, then dropped the ball onto his right boot to dribble it across his body and through for a goal. The clever small forward looked as impressed as anyone as he turned to celebrate with his teammates.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Pap-three adds another to tonight's highlight reel Tom Papley pulls out all the tricks as he dribbles one from the boundary

The Giants were set for a stunning start

Greater Western Sydney entered the match as one the lower-ranked teams for marks inside 50, averaging only 9.1 a game, but it outdid that in the first half, claiming 10 marks inside their forward arc. Forward 50 marking was a key part of the Giants’ stunning start to the match, as they kicked eight goals from those grabs. The reliable set-shot kicking from Harry Himmelberg, Jesse Hogan and Daniel Lloyd helped GWS kick all of its first 10 goals over a man on the mark, a streak that continued until Himmelberg snapped a goal in play late in the game.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard O'Halloran sells candy and delivers bullet pass Xavier O'Halloran with fancy footwork delivers inside to Daniel Lloyd who extends the Giants' lead

Franklin fires up the Swans after slow start

The Giants are one of the many clubs that Lance Franklin has tormented throughout his career and he has the most goals (36) and the equal most Brett Kirk medals (three) in Sydney derbies. Franklin earned his third of those best-on-ground medals with five goals when the clubs met in round five this year, despite the Swans giving up a late lead to lose by two points. Giants full-back Sam Taylor looked to have turned the tables this time when he held Franklin to only two kicks and no score in the first half, but the modern-day great burst into life after half-time, kicking three goals in the third term to spark the Swans to overrun the Giants.

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY 6.1 9.2 9.5 11.6 (72)

SYDNEY 1.2 6.4 12.6 15.8 (98)

GOALS

Greater Western Sydney: Himmelberg 3, Hogan 2, Lloyd 2, Bruhn, Kennedy, Perryman, Finlayson

Sydney: Papley 4, Franklin 4, McInerney 2, Wicks 2, Parker, Hickey, Hayward,

BEST

Greater Western Sydney: Taranto, Hopper, Perryman, Kelly, Coniglio, Himmelberg

Gold Coast: Kennedy, Parker, Papley, Hewett, Franklin, McInerney, Hickey

INJURIES

Greater Western Sydney: Kelly (right ankle), Flynn (dislocated shoulder)

Sydney: Nil

LATE CHANGES

Greater Western Sydney: Greene (isolating) replaced in selected side by Bruhn, de Boer (isolating) replaced in selected side by Sproule

Sydney: Mills (isolating) replaced in selected side by Rowbottom, Cunningham (isolating) replaced in selected side by Stephens, O'Riordan (isolating) replaced in selected side by Ronke

SUBSTITUTES

Greater Western Sydney: Sproule (replaced Kelly)

Sydney: Ronke (unused)

Crowd: TBC at Metricon Stadium