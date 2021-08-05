A POTENTIAL future Saint is rising up draft boards after a run of consistent performances.

Mitchito Owens, who is tied to St Kilda's Next Generation Academy, has enjoyed a strong season but has stepped up his game in recent weeks to be a top-30 pick contender and now he has been added to AFL.com.au's rolling NAB AFL Draft team of the year.

Owens gathered 25 disposals, seven clearances and five inside-50s for the Sandringham Dragons against Greater Western Victoria Rebels in the NAB League and once again showcased his run and carry.

It came after the 17-year-old was a late call-up to Vic Metro's clash with Vic Country in July and picked up 29 disposals and a goal. St Kilda will be able to match bids on Owens outside of the top-20 selections on draft night.

He is one of two inclusions into this week's rolling team alongside Calder Cannons ball-magnet Zac Taylor. Taylor is another prospect shooting up the ranks in the eyes of scouts after proving his ball-finding ability.

Zac Taylor in action for Calder Cannons against Bendigo Pioneers in May, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Taylor had a game-high 37 disposals and 11 clearances in a massive match for the Cannons against the Murray Bushrangers last weekend and he continues to be one of the best ball users in the draft, with his pinpoint kicking again excellent.

The 180cm prospect is on the smaller end but makes up for it with his class by foot and is viewed as one of the most reliable kicks in the pool. His form also extended to his performance with Vic Metro against Vic Country, when he picked up 21 disposals and five inside 50s.

He has averaged 26 disposals at NAB League level this season to push himself into second-round draft calculations. Taylor and Owens come into the side for midfield duo James Willis and Corey Warner.