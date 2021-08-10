CARLTON champion Marc Murphy will play his 300th and final game this weekend, having informed the playing group he will retire after becoming just the sixth Blues player to ever reach the landmark milestone.

It follows a stellar career for the No.1 selection from the 2005 NAB AFL Draft, who spent six seasons as the club's captain and was a dual best and fairest winner during his time with the Blues.

Murphy, 34, will join only John Nicholls, Bruce Doull, Craig Bradley, Stephen Silvagni and Kade Simpson in reaching the 300-game landmark for Carlton and will do so at the end of a satisfying 16-year stint with the club.

Carlton Blue bloods (L-R): John Nicholls, Craig Bradley, Stephen Silvagni and Bruce Doull pose for a photograph with Kade Simpson at Ikon Park in June , 2018. Picture: Michael Willson

"I announced earlier to the boys and the whole playing group that this week would be my last game as well," Murphy said on Tuesday.

"To play 300 and finish on that note, for that to be my last game – I just realised before that we'll be wearing the white jumper, so I won't be wearing the navy blue one more time – but it's all still the same.

"Hopefully we can get a win and I can sing the song one last time with the boys and hopefully there are a few smiles after the game."

Doubt had been cast over whether Murphy would reach the 300-game milestone when he injured his calf against Adelaide in June. However, he's started the last three Blues matches as the medical sub and will return to the starting 22 this weekend.

Marc Murphy with his son Max after the win over Adelaide in round 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"When you look at the names who have played 300 games for the football club, it's obviously pretty humbling," Murphy said.

"The club has a really special place in my heart, so to be able to play 300 games here … it's awesome. My family is really proud and speaking to the boys before, it's a bit emotional reaching that milestone.

"When I did my calf six weeks ago, I thought that was probably it. I didn't know the severity of the injury until I was speaking to the doctors after the scan. They were more positive than what I was, given the way it was feeling.

"I thought I was probably done, but I managed to get back in different circumstances and being the medical sub a few times. To finally get there, it's pretty special. I'm pretty lucky to get there."

Murphy was the AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year in 2011, the same season in which he won his first and only All-Australian blazer and claimed the first of two John Nicholls Medals as the club's best and fairest.