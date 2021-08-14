TOP-FOUR finish or not, Chris Fagan believes Brisbane is primed to cause trouble in September.

In fact, the Lions coach says his team's best in 2021 is better than at any stage of his five-year tenure in charge.

LIONS v PIES Full match coverage and stats

The 85-point demolition of Collingwood at the Gabba on Saturday night kept Brisbane's top-four chances alive, although it requires a final round loss by the Western Bulldogs to Port Adelaide to help that come to fruition.

Fagan said the Lions would concentrate on their own final-round assignment against West Coast and let the cards fall where they do.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: Brisbane v Collingwood The Lions and Magpies clash in round 22

He said their primary concern was to enter the finals with momentum, wherever they finished on the ladder.

"The thing that's a bit different about us this year is that I honestly believe, despite the fact we've finished second on the ladder the previous two years, I think our best football this year has been the best football I've seen the Lions play over the course of the last three years," he said.

"If we can reproduce it on a consistent basis, we're going to give teams a lot of trouble and that's what's heartening about our efforts.

"If we get a little bit of luck next week, then so be it, if we don't, we’ve just got to play an elimination final every week and see how far we can go."

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'Just scratching the surface': Fagan says Daniher's best footy is ahead of him Watch Brisbane's press conference after round 22's match against Collingwood

Giving Fagan even more belief is the fact Brisbane almost has its best team back on the park.

Darcy Gardiner made a successful return from shoulder surgery against the Magpies, while Nakia Cockatoo and Jarrod Berry continued to build their form after lengthy stints on the sideline.

Fagan confirmed Marcus Adams (foot) would also be available next week.

He said the win over Collingwood was built on the back of suffocating defence, which was complemented by their 22-goal output.

"I know everyone will be excited we kicked 142 points, but from the coaching group's perspective our defensive effort tonight was tremendous, particularly after quarter-time."

Collingwood's interim coach Robert Harvey described his team's performance as an "aberration" after it conceded back-to-back seven-goal quarters in the middle of the match.

"This was the one we just didn’t fight back," Harvey said.

"I know we’ve got a lot of young kids in the team, but in the end, we’d obviously like to be more competitive than that.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard 'We'd like to think that's an aberration': Harvey at a loss after Lions thumping Watch Collingwood's press conference after round 22's match against Brisbane

"They are obviously a really hardened, experienced team that is finals bound, but we pride ourselves on being better, fighting it out.

"The players are really hurting obviously. They are proud guys, to see them like they are now is really disappointing and we've got a week to go to make sure that is an aberration and we put our best foot forward next week."

Harvey said Trey Ruscoe's ankle injury, which saw him subbed out late in the third quarter, was on the lower end of the scale.