SYDNEY has bounced back from its lacklustre loss last week to notch its sixth win from the last seven rounds, overcoming North Melbourne 13.13 (91) to 12.5 (77) at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

While the result will have little effect on the Swans' final ladder position, it does condemn the Roos to their first wooden spoon since 1972.

KANGAROOS v SWANS Full match coverage and stats

Sydney will finish the season in either fifth or sixth position and host a 'home' final no matter what the result against Gold Coast next week, although it looks increasingly unlikely that match will be held at the SCG or anywhere in New South Wales.

However, John Longmire will be wanting to see a more convincing effort from his side in round 23 after scraping past the lowly, if improving, Roos.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Highlights: North Melbourne v Sydney The Kangaroos and Swans clash in round 22

After Isaac Heeney slotted the opening goal just one minute into the contest the Swans were never headed, but North closed to within a kick midway through the fourth quarter and looked capable of adding yet another upset to an AFL season peppered with them.

One major concern for Sydney will be what looked like a serious ankle injury to Nick Blakey.

Share label.close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Bad blow as Speedy Swan limps off Running Swan Nick Blakey appears to hurt his ankle in this marking contest

While North Melbourne couldn't get the win and the wooden spoon is ensured, David Noble will no doubt enter the pre-season happy with the improvement his side has shown through 2021.

More to come

Will shows the way

Will Hayward started the season as the unused medical sub and then spent time in the VFL, but since forcing his way into the senior line up in round five he has played every match and kicked 28 goals. The 22-year-old gathered 17 disposals and 11 marks against the Kangaroos in his usual role floating around the forward 50 and pushing further up the field to help the Swans move the ball through the midfield, but was most important in the final term. After North Melbourne got within four points, Sydney controlled the ball but was unable to score until Hayward stepped up to kick two goals in two minutes and settle the nerves.

Will Hayward celebrates a final-quarter goal in round 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Top-heavy Roos lack run

North Melbourne looked top-heavy with Robbie Tarrant, Ben McKay and Josh Walker in the backline and Jack Ziebell also playing tall, especially as Sydney prefers to play with only two key forwards. The lack of suitable match-ups left the 197cm Walker spending much of the match chasing the 185cm Isaac Heeney, but it also meant the Kangaroos at times lacked the runners to move the ball swiftly out of defence. This was most obvious in the second term when the Swans locked the ball in their forward half and had 15-2 inside 50s as North relied on too many long bombs to clear the ball, but saw it regularly come straight back.

Isaac Heeney beats Josh Walker to the ball in round 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

No Buddy, no worries

The Swans expected to rest Lance Franklin multiple times throughout the season, but he had played 13 consecutive matches until being managed against the Kangaroos. Just as he did four times earlier in the year, Hayden McLean stepped in for his superstar teammate and again proved he can be more than just an understudy for Buddy as he crashed packs, took four contested marks and kicked a goal. The Swans are now 4-1 without Franklin this season, and while he is expected to return next week, they have another key forward to call on if he needs more tall support.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 3.3 7.4 12.5 (77)

SYDNEY 5.2 8.4 10.8 13.13 (91)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Zurhaar 3, Larkey 2, Ford 2, Stephenson, Taylor, Anderson, Thomas, Comben

Sydney: Hayward 3, Papley 2, Heeney, Wicks, Campbell, Parker, McLean, Dawson, Gulden, Florent

BEST

North Melbourne: Simpkin, Anderson, Hall, Davies-Uniacke, Zurhaar, Phillips

Sydney: Parker, Hayward, Hewett, Rowbottom, Cunningham, Kennedy, Hickey

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Bonar (TBC)

Sydney: Blakey (ankle), Kennedy (hamstring)

SUBSTITUTES

North Melbourne: Young (unused)

Sydney: O’Riordan (replaced Blakey)