Richmond skipper Trent Cotchin leads his team out against North Melbourne in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND skipper Trent Cotchin has suffered a sprained PCL in his knee and will miss the final round of the season against Hawthorn.

Despite suffering the injury in the second quarter of the loss to GWS which practically ended Richmond's finals hopes, the 31-year-old was one of Tigers' best on a disappointing night.

Cotchin finished the game with 31 disposals, eight clearances and a game-high 15 contested possessions.

Trent Cotchin in action against GWS in round 22, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

He is contracted next year and has been in good touch of late after a form dip, averaging 26 disposals and 5.5 clearances in his last month of footy.

The club confirmed the news on Monday afternoon, but is yet to update its full injury list for the coming week.

The injury opens the door for potentially young midfielders Riley Collier-Dawkins or Will Martyn to play this weekend.