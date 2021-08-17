CARLTON has informed Levi Casboult that he will not be offered a contract for 2022.

The strong-marking forward, who has played 153 games for the club across 12 years after being recruited as a rookie, will feature in Blues colours for the final time during Saturday night's clash with Greater Western Sydney.

He becomes the third confirmed departure within Carlton's playing group as it embarks upon yet another list overhaul at season's end, with Marc Murphy retiring last Saturday and with goalkicking great Eddie Betts to also retire after his 350th match this weekend.

"The opportunity to call Carlton home and live out my boyhood dream over the past 12 years has been incredible," Casboult said on Tuesday.

"To be departing the club with life membership and after reaching the 150-game milestone earlier this year is something I am incredibly proud of and am honoured to have been able to achieve.

"So many people at this football club have shown faith in me over the course of my career and I am extremely grateful for the support I have received, both internally from a staffing and player point of view, and externally from my family, friends and all Carlton members and supporters."

Casboult enjoyed a career-best season in 2017, culminating in a 34-goal campaign. He also finished fifth in the club's best and fairest count in 2019, having displayed his versatility in spending an extended period in the backline.