IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalists Damian Barrett and Riley Beveridge join all the dots on football's big issues.

>> START LISTENING NOW

- Grand Final questions: The known unknowns

- Queensland, once again, emerging as well placed as any of the alternatives to host the big one

- It’s Clarko's job, if he wants it, but another former coach is well placed to takeover

- The surprise forward looming as a real X-factor for Port, and he's also making the NAB AFL Rising Star debate very interesting

In this episode ...

2:25 – The reasons behind the push to scrap the finals bye

4:00 – There are still multiple candidates to host the Grand Final

5:14 – Tasmania in the mix to host a final

6:48 – Ross Lyon throws his hat in the ring to coach again

8:20 – The Blues' review casting doubt over the club

10:09 – Carlton's list management decisions

11:17 – Why this young Port star stacks up well in the NAB AFL Rising Star race

13:09 – Georgiades with a 'massive future'