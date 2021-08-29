GWS superstar Toby Greene is under scrutiny for contact with an umpire in the 2021 second elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

GWS SUPERSTAR Toby Greene has been sent directly to the AFL Tribunal for his bump on umpire Matt Stevic in Saturday's epic win over Sydney.

Greene was talking with Stevic and then made contact as he walked past on the way to the Giants' team huddle at the final change.

Match Review Officer Michael Christian referred the incident directly to the Tribunal, assessing it as intentional umpire contact.

Toby in trouble? Superstar Giant makes contact with ump Toby Greene makes contact with umpire Matt Stevic during the three-quarter time break

If Christian had graded the incident as unreasonable or unnecessary, Greene would have been hit with a fixed financial sanction.

It is not the first time this season Greene has made contact with an umpire, with his round 14 touch of Jacob Mollison thrown out by the MRO.

Brisbane's Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale was fined $1500 for making contact with umpire Mathew Nicholls in round six when trying to get his attention to show he was bleeding.

Is Neale in trouble for making contact with the umpire? Lachie Neale touched umpire Matthew Nicholls midway through the second term and may come under scrutiny from the MRO

Greene was suspended for one match earlier this year for his elbow to the throat of Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield in round 21.

He was originally handed a two-match ban by Christian, which was downgraded to one at the Tribunal and then was unsuccessfully challenged at the AFL Appeals Board.

Any ban will see Greene miss the Giants' knockout semi-final against the Cats.

Side angle of the Toby incident ? pic.twitter.com/0FPILykAR5 — 7AFL (@7AFL) August 29, 2021

In other incidents assessed from Saturday's finals, Tom McCartin was fined $2000 for engaging in rough conduct against Greene, while Brisbane star Daniel Rich copped a $2000 sanction for his dangerous tackle on Melbourne's James Harmes.

Lions teammate Rhys Mathieson was also charged for two separate incidents, fined $2000 for striking Kozzy Pickett and he can accept another $2000 sanction for engaging in rough conduct against Max Gawn.