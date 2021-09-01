Every Thursday AFL.com.au presents Inside Trading, with breaking news and the best analysis of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period covering contracts, re-signings, free agents, the NAB AFL Draft and industry insights.

CERRA TO MEET MULTIPLE VICTORIAN CLUBS

MIDFIELDER Adam Cerra has started meeting with Melbourne-based clubs this week, with the 21-year-old expected to have preliminary conversations with at least two clubs in addition to Carlton.

The Blues remain the frontrunners to win Cerra's signature during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, but it is understood the classy midfielder has not closed the door on other options after requesting a move from Fremantle after four seasons.

Cerra, who wants to see the Dockers compensated fairly, remains in Perth and is meeting via video call with those clubs that may have both the salary cap space and trade assets to eventually do a deal.

Carlton is a clear frontrunner to secure Cerra, given its pick No.6 in the NAB AFL Draft and ability to get close to the lucrative deal that Fremantle tabled earlier this year.

The Dockers are prioritising draft selections in exchange for the midfielder, who finished third in their best and fairest last season and is expected to again poll well.

The club is not expected to chase Carlton pair Zac Fisher or Sam Petrevski-Seton as part of any trade.

Meanwhile at Fremantle, there is confidence uncontracted pair Nathan Wilson and Bailey Banfield will receive new deals soon.

Small forward Lachie Schultz is keen to remain a Docker but a three-year offer to join Hawthorn has become a factor in negotiations drawing out. - Nathan Schmook

COLEMAN-JONES WEIGHS TIGERS OFFER

RICHMOND has offered young key forward Callum Coleman-Jones a two-year deal as the talented tall considers his future.

The out-of-contract 22-year-old has interest from clubs including Gold Coast, while the Tigers remain keen to keep him as a part of their future forward line plans.

Coleman-Jones played eight games this season, including a four-goal haul against Adelaide in round 11 in his first appearance of the year and just the second game of his AFL career. He booted 11 goals for the season and is viewed as a long-term forward option who can also be used in the ruck.

A quad injury after round 16, however, meant the Tigers didn't have many games to trial the three-pronged tall forward line with Coleman-Jones combining with premiership pair Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt.

Riewoldt, who turns 33 next month, kicked 51 goals this season and has signed on for next year. Unrestricted free agent Mabior Chol is also on the radar of the Suns and rivals, with Inside Trading reporting Essendon's interest last week.

Richmond recruiting manager Matt Clarke told the Road to the Draft podcast that the club was keen to retain the pair.

"They've obviously got interest from other clubs, that's well known. The main and strongest interest is from the Richmond footy club," Clarke said.

"We love both of those boys, they're both only scratching the surface. Cal has only just got himself into the team and he's looked really strong in some of the games as a forward and then playing ruck for the last game showed some really good signs there and Mabior the same. I thought his game over there in Dreamtime at Optus Stadium was exceptional.

"We'll have to wait and see. You can understand the landscape that it is now and clubs need those types of guys who are six foot five and above and they're always in demand." – Callum Twomey

SUNS' PICK UP FOR GRABS

GOLD Coast will consider trading its prized No.3 pick for multiple early selections with an even top end of the draft looming.

The Suns hold the third live pick in the draft, although early bids on father-son pair Nick Daicos (Collingwood) and Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs) could push that back by two positions.

The club is open to potentially 'splitting' its top pick for a package of picks which would allow it to grab a couple of highly rated players within the first round.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Top 10 locked in, your club's picks

Clubs largely look at the top of the draft as being Daicos, Darcy, South Adelaide midfielder Jason Horne-Francis and Sandringham wingman Finn Callaghan but after that quartet there is an even group of prospects jostling for top-10 positions.

Jason Horne-Francis in action for South Adelaide in the SANFL. Picture: Nick Hook photography

It means clubs with early picks could conceivably grab a player they rate by sliding down the order a number of spots while also accruing an extra selection, with rivals aware the Suns are open to offers.

The AFL has yet to confirm if the Suns will have access to pick No.19 at this year's draft, with the selection under review through the League's assistance package it handed the club in 2019.

Last year the Suns were blocked from being able to trade it as part of any future deal, but if it is granted this season Gold Coast will hold picks No.3, 19 and 22 heading into the trade period. – Callum Twomey

PREMIERSHIP EAGLE TO STAY LOYAL

WEST Coast defender Liam Duggan is closing in on a new three-year contract with the club.

The 2018 premiership player has been in negotiations for an extension for some time and is expected to ink a deal which would take him through to the end of 2024.

Ongoing knee injuries made for a frustrating campaign for the 24-year-old half-back, with the former first-round pick limited to 14 senior games.

West Coast's Liam Duggan in action against Collingwood in R20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Eagles speedster Ben Johnson is making a last-ditch effort to win a new contract with some eye-catching form in the WAFL that has given him a chance at an extension.

Johnson, who is yet to debut in two seasons as an Eagle, has put in a solid month of form at state-league level that has put him in consideration for a new deal for 2022.

No decision has been made on his future yet, but one option for the Eagles is to delist the slightly built defender and re-list him as a rookie.

Retired premiership forward Daniel Venables has vacated a rookie spot, while fellow rookies Brendon Ah Chee, Mark Hutchings and Jamaine Jones do not yet have contracts.

Johnson, whose speed off half-back and penetrating kick are assets at WAFL level, was recruited from West Perth with pick No.58 in the 2019 NAB AFL Draft.

The Eagles, who were required to enter quarantine after their round 23 clash against Brisbane, are yet to make list changes as their WAFL team completes its season.

As reported by AFL.com.au in August, Jarrod Brander and the Eagles are yet to engage in contract talks leaving the talented tall's future at the club unclear. – Callum Twomey, Nathan Schmook

BUTTERS KEEN TO REMAIN AT ALBERTON

PORT Adelaide sensation Zak Butters is in talks on a new deal ahead of coming out of contract in 2022.

AFL.com.au reported in July the Power were keen to extend Butters' contract this year before the start of 2022, when his deal is due to expire.

The 20-year-old had opened discussions with Port earlier this season before he turned his focus to returning from the ankle then knee nerve injuries that saw him sidelined for three months.

Zak Butters celebrates a goal in round 20, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We were speaking to them earlier in the year and with the long-term injury I was probably a bit frustrated there for a bit and just really wanted to focus on getting back and playing good footy for the club and be in the position I am now to play finals footy and back playing some good footy," Butters told AFL.com.au.

"I've been talking to my manager and the club and we're in good dialogue there and I'm really liking Adelaide.

"I've got my own house over here and got some really good friends as well so I'm in a happy place and can't complain. We're playing finals footy and winning as a team."

Butters has quickly become a pivotal member of Port's push for the premiership, being named in the Therabody AFL All-Australian squad last year. The midfielder, along with his fellow 2018 draftees Connor Rozee and Xavier Duursma, all inked two-year extensions in 2019 that tied them to Port until the end of 2022. – Callum Twomey

GIANTS' SURPRISE DEFENDER, YOUNG GUN EYEING EXTENSIONS

GREATER Western Sydney defender Jake Stein has been holding former captain Phil Davis out of the team in recent weeks but is still not sure whether his late-season form will be enough to earn him a new deal.

The 27-year-old has played in the Giants' past four matches including their thrilling elimination final win as he enjoys his best run yet in the team, but is out of contract at the end of this season.

Stein represented Australia in the decathlon at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before joining the Giants at the end of 2016 as a category B rookie.

The key defender is originally from Penrith in western Sydney and has played five matches this season after five games in 2019, when he debuted.

"I've just been focusing on playing footy. That stuff will sort itself out, the off-season is pretty long," Stein told AFL.com.au this week.

"I'm not too bothered but my family is from Sydney, my girlfriend is in Sydney and I love Sydney so hopefully the Giants have got a spot for me."

MEGA-PREVIEW Cats v Giants, stats that matter, who wins and why

The Giants are in more of a hurry to extend prized draftee Tanner Bruhn's stay at the club.

Bruhn was selected from Geelong Falcons with pick No.12 in last year's NAB AFL Draft and has shown glimpses of his talent in 12 matches playing up forward and more recently through the midfield.

The Giants have already locked away another 2020 first-round draftee, Conor Stone, until the end of 2024 and will look to ward off any suitors for Bruhn with a longer deal once their season ends.

"I've been loving my time at the Giants so far and what this season has brought," Bruhn told AFL.com.au.

"A new contract is something that will definitely be on the cards over the coming months. That's something that we'll sort through and hopefully it can get done soon." – Martin Pegan

Greater Western Sydney's Jake Stein in action against Sydney in a 2021 elimination final. Picture: AFL Photos

ANOTHER HAWKS YOUNGSTER REWARDED WITH NEW DEAL

MIDFIELDER Harry Morrison is officially off Hawthorn's out-of-contract list after hitting a trigger to remain at Waverley Park in 2022.

Morrison finished the season with 15 games after injuring his hamstring in the club's shock round 13 win over Sydney.

The 22-year-old last year penned a one-year deal for 2021 with a games trigger to extend his stay for one more season.

Harry Morrison celebrates a goal during the round one match between Essendon and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on March 20, 2021. Picture: Michael Willson

He follows Changkuoth Jiath in completing his requirement to win another deal.

Pre-season rookie signing Lachie Bramble is expected to soon win a new contract, while Daniel Howe is expected to stay.

Dylan Moore is also close to finalising a two-year extension which would see him stay on the rookie list after he was delisted and re-rookied before enjoying a super 2021 campaign.

That would leave 10 players out of contract at the Hawks. They include free agent Tim O'Brien, Ollie Hanrahan, Jackson Callow and Damon Greaves who had been told they would need to wait until post-VFL season in late September to learn their fate.

However, with the VFL season officially cancelled on Wednesday, those decisions are expected to be fast-tracked inside the next week. – Mitch Cleary