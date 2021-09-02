A SECOND NAB AFL Under-19 Championships clash between Western Australia and South Australia could be set for Grand Final week in Perth as the AFL looks to give draftees as many chances as possible to impress.

After several false starts the carnival kicked off last week in Perth, with the home side beating South Australia by 29 points at Lathlain Park and potential top-10 pick Jye Amiss impressing.



And the League is considering scheduling another game between the states in the lead-up to the historic premiership decider in Perth later this month, with prospects keen to show their wares after another COVID-19 interrupted draft campaign.

WA's Jye Amiss crunches into the pack during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

The AFL is also looking at ways to involve the Allies into a carnival program, with players from Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern-Territory all able to be picked. New South Wales prospects, however, would be unable to feature given the state's COVID-19 outbreak.



Clubs were briefed by the League this week about its desire to hold as many championship games as possible in the latter stages of the year after grappling with a series of changed starts to the national championships, which feature the best players available in the 2021 draft crop. A follow-up clash between WA and SA was raised as a target after their game last weekend was well received.

With Victoria's extended lockdown into deep September seeing the VFL season cancelled, the League is still looking at ways for the state's best draftees to play in another game for recruiters to assess their talents.



The weekend of October 9-10 had been earmarked as the Victorian state Draft Combine, when the invitees were set to complete their physical testing of speed, endurance and athleticism.

However, clubs have pushed for two games featuring Vic Metro and Vic Country players, totalling 100 prospects, to be played instead of the Combine if it is possible under the state Government restrictions.

Clubs believe they have seen enough of prospects this season to make accurate assessments on their draft credentials but would clearly have wished for an uninterrupted national carnival campaign.



The NAB AFL Draft is scheduled to run over two nights on November 24-25, with the first round to be picked on the opening night before the rest of the draft is selected on the following evening. It is likely to again be a mainly virtual event as was the case in 2020.