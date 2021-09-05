Lachie Neale during Brisbane's official team photo shoot at the Gabba on February 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE powerbrokers had an emergency meeting on Sunday night as reports surfaced that Brownlow medallist Lachie Neale was considering a move back to Western Australia.

Lions chairman Andrew Wellington, CEO Greg Swann, coach Chris Fagan and football boss Danny Daly convened following the Seven News Perth bombshell.

No one from the Lions had spoken to Neale at that stage, and speaking on Radio TAB on Monday morning, Daly confirmed the club was still yet to hear from the former Fremantle player.

Lachie Neale celebrates a goal for Fremantle in 2017. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's all news to us," Daly said.

"As far as we're concerned, he's got two years of his contract left and that's where it is at.

"I think the club will come out and make a statement sometime this afternoon once we've had a chance to speak to Lachie and work through it."

There has been no formal request for a trade at this stage, and Neale's considerations are believed to be family driven.

He and wife Jules, whose family is in WA, are expecting their first baby in October.

The star midfielder headed east late in 2018 after leaving the Dockers with a year to run on his contract.

Neale has been nothing short of brilliant in his three seasons at the Lions, winning two best and fairests, two All-Australian jackets and the 2020 Brownlow Medal.

Lachie Neale gets a kiss from wife Julie after winning the 2020 Brownlow Medal. Picture: AFL Photos

He has been a driving force in the club's three successive top-four finishes.

The 28-year-old battled injury this season, undergoing ankle surgery and also dealing with back, shoulder and calf ailments, but returned to set the all-time record for most disposals in a final when he gathered 46 possessions against Melbourne - smashing the previous mark of 43 set by former Collingwood champion Dane Swan in 2011.

Brisbane was bundled out of the finals in straight sets for the second time in three seasons when they lost a one-point thriller against the Western Bulldogs at the Gabba on Saturday night.

A Neale homecoming would more than make up for Fremantle's impending loss of young midfielder Adam Cerra, who has already requested a trade back to Victoria. - with AAP