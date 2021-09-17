Matt Buntine and Sam Reid celebrate a goal together in round five on the 2019 season. Picture: AFL Photos

INAUGURAL Giants Sam Reid and Matt Buntine have been delisted among four list changes for the club.

Academy graduate Nick Shipley and Tom Hutchesson were also not offered contracts for 2022.

It brings an end to a remarkable career for Reid, who retired at the end of 2013 before returning two years later to play another 84 games across six seasons.

The 31-year-old, who began his career at the Western Bulldogs in 2008, played every game in the Giants' 2019 season where they reached the Grand Final.

Sam Reid is congratulated by Robert Murphy and Shaun Higgins after a game at Marvel Stadium in 2009. Picture: AFL Photos

Buntine also arrived at the Giants in the inaugural season of 2012, having been selected at pick No.5 in the 2011 NAB AFL Draft.

He played 67 games over 10 seasons at the club and held positions in the club’s emerging leaders’ group across his time path the club.

"As foundation players who have been at the Giants since day one, Sam and Matt have contributed enormously to our club, both on and off the field, over the past decade," Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

Matt Buntine celebrates with Brent Daniels during the Giants' win over Geelong in round 21, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"We thank them for their roles in building the Giants during our formative years, they will always have an indelible place in the club’s history.

"We wish Sam, Elissa and Elijah, along with Matt and Bessie, all the best for the future."

Shipley, 22, was the club’s first-ever Academy graduate from Western Sydney and managed six senior games, including four this season, since his debut in 2018.

Hutchesson joined the club as a mature-age draftee at the age of 24 in 2019 and played one game in his two seasons at the club.