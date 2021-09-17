Best podcast is here: Join Mitch Cleary, Riley Beveridge and Callum Twomey in AFL Exchange. Picture: AFL Media

IT IS the trade Geelong must consider this off-season to get more youth into its list now.

In the fallout of the Cats' preliminary final failure, the AFL Exchange team dissect Geelong's list and where it needs to go now.

And a savvy trade option is put forward that could help reignite the group for 2022.

Co-hosts Cal Twomey, Mitch Cleary and Riley Beveridge also bring you a massive preview of next week's Grand Final and the Brownlow Medal while discussing all the big and not-so-big issues in the game.

In this episode...

3:00 – What are the lessons from each Grand Finalist's performance out of the weekend?

8:30 – The big selection calls facing Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs ahead of the premiership decider.

13:15 – Two of the guys back a surprise winner for this weekend's Brownlow Medal count.

16:30 – The latest on Jordan Dawson's trade request to South Australia and what the star Swan is worth.

19:45 – The COVID-19 trade implications facing clubs and list management teams around the competition.

22:00 – Where to next for Geelong's list?

32:00 – Why a finals award must change next year.

34:50 – The draft pick swaps that could be on the cards in the upcoming exchange period.

38:00 – Footy jargon broken down. The terms used regularly about footy and what they actually mean.