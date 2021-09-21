UMPIRE Jacob Mollison will officiate his first Toyota AFL Grand Final after being selected for the season decider alongside eight-time veterans Matt Stevic and Brett Rosebury.

Mollison will make his Grand Final debut at Optus Stadium on Saturday after officiating 281 games and seven finals since 2008.

Stevic, a veteran of 426 games and 48 finals, will officiate his eighth consecutive Grand Final and ninth in the past 10 seasons when Melbourne faces the Western Bulldogs.

PREMIERSHIP CUP PRESENTER Which club great will have the honour?

Rosebury (457 games, 46 finals), officiating his ninth decider but his first since 2018, has served quarantine in every state across the course of this season, including a six-week block in New South Wales and Queensland.

"Brett, Matt and Jacob have performed consistently across the entire season and fully deserve their selection in what is an historic (Grand Final) in Perth," AFL head of umpiring Dan Richardson said.

"I also want to take this opportunity to congratulate each boundary and goal umpire selected ... and thank every umpire who officiated AFL football this season.

Grand Final umpires, including field umpires Matt Stevic, Brett Rosebury, Jacob Mollison, boundary umpires Michael Barlow, Michael Marantelli, Christopher Gordon, Matthew Konetschka and goal umpires Steven Axon and Stephen Williams. Picture: AFL Photos

"It has been yet another challenging season for everyone in the football and the wider community and I want to acknowledge the professionalism and commitment from each umpire and their families this season."

Mollison spent eight weeks away from home, in WA and Queensland, during the home and away season.

Boundary umpire Michael Barlow, who has spent 91 days away from home, will officiate in his first AFL decider and will be joined by Michael Marantelli (four AFL Grand Finals), Christopher Gordon (four) and Matthew Konetschka (three).

Goal umpires Steven Axon and Stephen Williams will feature in their third and second Grand Finals respectively.

Six-time Grand Final umpire Simon Meredith has been named the emergency umpire, with Ben Macdonald the emergency boundary umpire and Sam Walsh the goal umpire on standby.

Field Umpires:

Brett Rosebury: 8

Debut: 2000

Games: 457

Finals: 46

Grand Finals: 8 – 2009, 2010 (and 2010 replay), 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2018

All Australian: 3 – 2008, 2009 and 2011

AFLUA Umpire of the Year – 2008, 2009

Matt Stevic: 9

Debut: 2004

Games: 426

Finals: 48

Grand Finals: 8 – 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020

All Australian: 6 – 2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Jacob Mollison: 32

Debut: 2008

Games: 281

Finals: 7

First AFL Grand Final

Emergency:

Simon Meredith: 21

Debut: 2004

Games: 414

Finals: 39

Grand Finals: 6 – 2012, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2020

Boundary Umpires:

Michael Barlow

Games: 65

Finals: 2

First AFL Grand Final

Michael Marantelli

Games: 261

Finals: 27

Grand Finals: 4

Christopher Gordon

Games: 301

Finals: 31

Grand Finals: 4

Matthew Konetschka

Games: 212

Finals: 24

Grand Finals: 3

Emergency:

Ben Macdonald

Games: 99

Finals: 3

First AFL Grand Final

Goal Umpires:

Steven Axon

Games: 269

Finals: 18

Grand Finals: 2

Stephen Williams

Games: 225

Finals: 19

Grand Final: 1

Emergency:

Sam Walsh

Games: 71

Finals: 4

First AFL Grand Final