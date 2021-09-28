Jarrod Cameron runs with the ball for West Coast against Fremantle in R7, 2020. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast forward Jarrod Cameron will leave the club as a delisted player, despite having one year to run on his contract.

Cameron and the Eagles will part ways this off-season after a horror campaign for the third-year forward, who battled persistent injuries and did not feature at AFL level.

The 21-year-old will remain in Western Australia and play in the WAFL before an expected push to return to the AFL ahead of the 2023 season.

Given his contracted status, the terms of Cameron's exit would need to be negotiated between the Eagles and his management.

Cameron signed a two-year extension in the middle of 2019 during a run of seven consecutive senior games and back-to-back four-goal bags.

The younger brother of Brisbane star Charlie Cameron, he was recruited with pick No.39 in the 2018 NAB AFL Draft and kicked 13 goals in 12 games for West Coast.

A syndesmosis injury this season saw the skilful forward ruled him out from June, with the Eagles placing him on the inactive list. His 2020 campaign was also hampered by osteitis pubis.

Jarrod Cameron models the West Coast Indigenous jumper in May 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Eagles confirmed a new three-year deal for defender Josh Rotham, who will remain tied to the club until the end of 2024.

Rotham, who won Saturday's Grand Final Sprint, was a constant in the Eagles' backline in 2021, averaging a career-high 16 disposals and 8.4 marks (No.2 in the AFL) in 19 games.

The athletic 193cm backman joins premiership pair Jack Redden and Liam Duggan in recently committing to the club.

West Coast's Josh Rotham wins the 2021 Colgate AFL Grand Final Sprint. Picture: AFL Photos

"Josh is an important part of our future and his flexibility to play tall or small is a real asset, so it is pleasing he has re-signed with the club," coach Adam Simpson said.

"We’re excited to see him continue to develop and help lead our emerging young players."

The Eagles are yet to confirm new deals for champion forward Josh Kennedy and premiership captain Shannon Hurn, while young defender Luke Foley is among those still without a deal announced for 2022.