Woodville-West Torrens ball-magnet James Tsitas and South Adelaide midfielder Bryce Gibbs with their 2021 Magarey Medals. Picture: sanfl.com.au

FORMER Carlton and Adelaide star Bryce Gibbs has taken out the SANFL's highest individual honour, being named joint winner of the 2021 Magarey Medal.

Gibbs, a No.1 NAB AFL Draft pick in 2006, joined South Adelaide after calling time on his AFL career in 2020. He polled 21 votes in a thrilling count to tie with Woodville-West Torrens' ball-magnet James Tsitas.



Tsitas is a former captain of Geelong's VFL team and has been a SANFL star since arriving at Woodville-West Torrens at the start of the 2020 season.

Former Carlton and Adelaide star Bryce Gibbs and Woodville-West Torrens' James Tsitas their celebrate joint victory in the 2021 Magarey Medal. Picture: sanfl.com.au

It was a night full of ties with Glenelg's Matthew Snook finishing joint runner-up with Tsitas' teammate Jack Hayes.

North Adelaide's Campbell Combe, who won the award in 2020, and Glenelg's Luke Partington, who won in 2019, finished equal third with 17 votes each.

Gibbs' win means he is the eighth South Adelaide player to win the Magarey Medal.

Crow Bryce Gibbs is chaired off by former teammates Kade Simpson and Marc Murphy after his final game. Picture: AFL Photos

He averaged 27 touches, six tackles and six clearances in his first season in the SANFL since 2006.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

Tsitas is the first Woodville-West Torrens player to win the award since Woodville and West Torrens merged in 1991.