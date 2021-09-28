Jordan Dawson speaks to media during a Sydney training session at the SCG on May 13, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE has opened discussions with Sydney to seal a deal for Jordan Dawson, and list manager Justin Reid says contracted Gold Coast pair Izak Rankine and Jack Lukosius are still on the Crows' radar.



Dawson is determined to return to his home state and has nominated the Crows as his preferred destination in a huge coup for the club.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a breakout season - he finished third in the club's best and fairest - and was able to use his elite kicking skills to regularly kick long-range goals and hit targets inside the Swans' forward 50.

"We've had preliminary conversations with Sydney. We'll pick up those conversations again early next week," Reid told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.



"The focus and sole focus for us is Jordy Dawson and working through that through the Trade Period and then a draft focus."

As for Rankine and Lukosius, Reid said: "We always keep an eye on all South Australian talent.

"(The Suns pair) are contracted, so they'll see out that contract, and how things play out over the next 12-18 months, time will tell."

Jordan Dawson celebrates a goal during the Swans' round 17 victory over the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 11, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Reid played a straight bat to questions about contracted Essendon defender Aaron Francis, who took mental health leave mid-season and spent time at home with family in South Australia.

"We're going to stick to our strategy and be really clear on what we're trying to do with regards to our rebuild."

The Crows don't expect to have access to South Adelaide's Jason Horne-Francis who is widely seen as the best untied player in this year's NAB AFL Draft pool.

The 18-year-old played 20 SANFL matches this season and starred in a losing preliminary final last week as he kicked three goals from 24 disposals, 18 contested possessions and 11 clearances.

Jason Horne-Francis celebrates a goal during a 2021 SANFL match for South Adelaide. Picture: Nick Hook photography

"We've had conversations with every club, but certainly North Melbourne," Reid said.



"We saw what Jason did last Friday night in that prelim for the Panthers.

"He's a quality individual and I wouldn't have thought North Melbourne are moving too much on their pick one."