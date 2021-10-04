LISTEN TO CONTINENTAL TYRES AFL TRADE RADIO FROM 7am-8pm AEDT WEEKDAYS
Thanks for joining us on the opening day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.
ICYMI, we had one deal go down on Monday, with Collingwood and Gold Coast exchanging a host of picks in a move that will help the Magpies secure father-son Nick Daicos. Read the full story here.
Keep clicking back to AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App every day as we keep you up to date with our rolling news story right up until the the close of play on Wednesday, October 13.
INSIDE TRADING
5:55pm: NORTH Melbourne makes an opening play for Callum Coleman-Jones, Geelong holds firm on Jordan Clark's trade value, plus all the latest news in our regular Inside Trading column.
WHY FORMER CROW'S ARRIVAL IS A BOON FOR DONS
5:34pm: Brendon Goddard tells Trade Radio how Jake Kelly's arrival at Essendon will help the Bombers' back six.
BABY BOMBERS MARK II?
5:11pm: THERE'S a touch of the 'Baby Bombers' about Essendon's current list, says former recruiting manager Matt Rendell.
Doing his list analysis of the Bombers for Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio, Rendell was glowing in his praise, saying they reminded him of their famous 1993 premiership-winning counterparts.
Among Rendell's claims was that Sam Draper would be in the top three ruckmen in the game for the next decade.
"He's a beauty, competes like a mad man. I love him," he said.
Rendell also said Nik Cox, taken at No.8 in the 2020 NAB AFL Draft, would now be No.1 if the class was redrafted.
"It's the Baby Bombers, circa two. There's a lot to like about what they've done."
IT'S OFFICIAL: PIES, SUNS SWAP PICKS
4:52pm: THE FIRST deal of the 2021 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period has been signed off with Collingwood and Gold Coast agreeing to a host of pick swaps ahead of the NAB AFL Draft, as reported earlier today by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.
The move gives the Pies a stronger hand to not only cover the points for an expected top-three bid for gun midfielder Nick Daicos but also more capital to land trade targets Nathan Kreuger from Geelong and Patrick Lipinski from the Western Bulldogs
WILL COX FIND A NEW HOME?
3:35pm: BRISBANE should look to trade for towering Collingwood forward Mason Cox, says Matt Rendell.
The former recruiting manager believes the 211cm out-of-contract Magpie could be the perfect stop-gap for the Lions as they await the returning of Eric Hipwood from a ruptured ACL.
"Surely he fits in at the Brisbane Lions," Rendell told Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.
"He lets (Joe) Daniher run up the ground. Cox plays deeper … and he'd be a great back-up ruckman to (Oscar) McInerney."
Brisbane is on the lookout for ruck-forward support following the retirement of Archie Smith and the knee injury suffered by Hipwood.
The Lions have been linked to Darcy Fort and Levi Casboult.
Cox, 30, fell out of favour at Collingwood last season and is one of a number of Magpies that will have to wait out the Trade Period to see if he gets a new deal.
2.55pm: THERE'S a standoff looming between Fremantle and Geelong over Jordan Clark, plus what's big Hawk Jon Ceglar worth?
Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey answer those questions and more on the latest episode of Trade Desk.
COONEY'S LATEST MEGA TRADE
2:35pm: ADAM Cooney has thrown up a three-club trade between the Western Bulldogs, Carlton and Gold Coast to get Lewis Young to the Blues.
WHY DOGS WANT O'BRIEN
1.55pm: WITH Lewis Young requesting a trade to Carlton, the Western Bulldogs are already thinking about securing his replacement in Hawthorn free agent Tim O'Brien.
AFL.com.au's Callum Twomey discusses why the Hawk would be a good fit at the Dogs.
SAINT REJECTS FREE AGENCY
1.03pm: SEB ROSS has joined fellow St Kilda mainstay Jack Billings in rejecting AFL free agency and signing a new deal with the club.
The utility has re-committed for the next two years, in the wake of Billings securing a four-year deal.
WILL THE SWANS MAKE ANOTHER POWER PLAY?
12.25pm: COULD Sydney plan for its future tall stocks and make a second play for 23-year-old Peter Ladhams?
AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge has asked the question on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio after the Swans pushed for the 202cm Port Adelaide ruck in 2020.
DOG REQUESTS TRADE TO CARLTON
10.55am: WESTERN Bulldogs tall Lewis Young has requested a trade to Carlton, reports AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.
Young, 22, has a two-year offer in front of him from the Dogs but had been weighing his future after playing nine games this year for the Grand Finalists.
With Young set to depart, the Dogs are eyeing off a Hawthorn free agent as cover.
PIES, SUNS PLAN PICK SWAP
10.25am: COLLINGWOOD and Gold Coast are on the verge of agreeing a pick swap that will help both clubs with their strategy at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft, reports AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.
The Pies are set to land a host of picks to help land father-son star Nick Daicos, among other trade targets, while the Suns will offload picks they're unlikely to use at the draft.
SWANS TO PLAY HARDBALL
9.55am: SYDNEY looks set to demand a high price for wantaway winger Jordan Dawson.
The 24-year-old knocked back a lucrative offer from the Swans and requested a trade to Adelaide.
CEO Tom Harley said the club had big plans for Dawson in the future and expects negotiations to with the Crows to reflect that.
WHO NEEDS A TAP GUN?
9.06am: COULD Geelong or the Western Bulldogs be a new home for Hawk Jonathon Ceglar?
The Cats have had a revolving door around their rucks for several years, with Rhys Stanley generally – but not always – the number one choice, while the Dogs have struggled with their big men stocks.
SEN reported on Monday morning the contracted Ceglar had been told to explore his trade options, with the rising Ned Reeves waiting in the wings.
"I look at the Cats, who have been searching for a ruckman, they just re-signed Rhys Stanley," Matthew Lloyd said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.
"They've got picks 30, 32, 34 and 52 so they've got plenty of picks that could satisfy, I would have thought – a pick in the 30s or 40s for Ceglar, I don't know where it sits, but it's probably around there, with Hawthorn telling him to explore."
COULD MITCHELL FIX RICHMOND'S MIDFIELD ISSUES?
7.50am: RICHMOND should look at recruiting Brownlow medallist Tom Mitchell to assist in its bid to return to finals, according to Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes.
Hawthorn is keen to hit the NAB AFL Draft hard this year, and Cornes said the Tigers' pick No.7 would suit the Hawks' rebuild perfectly.
"I've been saying all along, Richmond, the one issue is their midfield," Cornes said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.
Co-host Matthew Lloyd thinks Mitchell could add some reliability to the Tigers' engine room, which was one of the worst clearance sides in 2021.
"Tom Mitchell, you might not like how he plays, but you know what you're going to get every week," Lloyd said.
"That's where it's an interesting one for Richmond, because he's a guy who's going to walk in, and he'll be playing with Dusty Martin, Dion Prestia, Tom Mitchell, it's going to be a midfield where you know what you're going to get every week, with (Trent) Cotchin a bit of cream on the cake.
CONCERNS FOR OLD CATS, WHO GETS BETTER?
7.38am: THE LIST demographic of Geelong is an area of serious concern for Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd.
The Cats played a record 11 players in their 30s in their demoralising preliminary final loss to Melbourne.
Key back Lachie Henderson has since retired.
"Melbourne, well Luke Jackson's going to get better, Pickett's going to get better, all these sorts of things happen," Lloyd said on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio.
"Whereas Geelong, I ask myself, how are they going to get better? They've got Jordan Clark (who has been linked to Fremantle).
"I was shocked Quinton Narkle signed a one-year deal, I would have been taking a three-year deal somewhere else with the lack of want to play him. I'm really, really concerned about Geelong."