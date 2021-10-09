THIS year's Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period might not be littered with big-name player movement, but it doesn't mean clubs can't get great value on the market.

AFL.com.au has combed back over the past 12 years – since a miserly six players were exchanged during the 2008 trade period – to find the best 'value' pick-ups.

Who are the diamonds in the rough who changed clubs for little expense and went on to flourish at a new home?

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

The poster boy for this is undoubtedly Sydney's recruitment of Josh Kennedy from Hawthorn in 2009 after the young Hawk had played just 13 games for the club his family name was so synonymous with.

And what did the Swans give in return? Next to nothing if we're being polite.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Do Bombers go for cut Blue? New home for another Pat? Riley Beveridge and Cal Twomey discuss the latest trade news

This list uncovers players who have gone on to become leading goalkickers, club captains and premiership players for very little cost going back the other way.

There's a couple of caveats to consider though. Players must already be on a list, so not the likes of Dayne Zorko that Gold Coast had the rights to select but on-traded to Brisbane.

INDICATIVE DRAFT ORDER Your club's picks as they stand

And we've also steered away from established players who found life at new homes, like Barry Hall's move from Sydney to the Western Bulldogs.

These are genuine low-profile, low-risk and high-reward steals.

2009



Jay Schulz

After 71 games in seven seasons at Richmond, he was moved to Port Adelaide in exchange for Mitchell Farmer and pick No.71. Schulz became one of the most consistent full-forwards in the AFL, playing another 123 games for Port, kicking 275 goals and was the club's leading goalkicker on four occasions.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Big Bags: Schulz stars to equal Power record, 2014 Jay Schulz matches champion forward Warren Tredrea's eight-goal marker

Josh Kennedy

The all-time steal of trade period. Kennedy was moved from Hawthorn, along with Ben McGlynn, after playing just 13 games for the Hawks. In return Sydney gave back picks No.39, 46 and 70 for the duo. Kennedy is now an all-time great and surefire Hall of Famer, playing 266 games – and counting – for the Swans, winning the Bob Skilton Medal three times, being named All-Australian three times along with being club captain since 2017. Famously, he was a key member of Sydney's 2012 premiership side against the Hawks.

Josh Kennedy (C) with Mitch Morton (L) and Martin Mattner after winning the 2012 Grand Final against Hawthorn. Picture: AFL Photos

2011

Tom Lynch

Following just six games for St Kilda, the young forward was traded to Adelaide in exchange for pick No.37. He went on to play 10 seasons for the Crows, kicking 199 goals from 158 games, leading the goalkicking in 2013 and helping to redefine the role of the connecting, hit-up half-forward.

Tom Lynch celebrates a goal for Adelaide against Sydney in R1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

2012

Stefan Martin

The athletic ruckman had played 57 games for Melbourne in five years but was far from a regular. Brisbane gave up picks No.52 and 71 to acquire him, and after a rocky first 18 months, Martin went on to become Mr Reliable, playing 133 games for the Lions, winning a best and fairest and helping them become a finals regular.

Stefan Martin in action for Brisbane in 2015. Picture: AFL Photos

Jamie Cripps

The clever small forward had played 16 games for St Kilda before West Coast took the low-risk gamble of acquiring him for picks 40 and 43. Cripps went on to become an Eagles regular, complementing their potent tall forwards and kicking 230 goals from 183 games. He was an integral member of the 2018 premiership.

West Coast's Jamie Cripps celebrates the 2018 premiership with Eagles fans. Picture: AFL Photos

2013

Josh Bruce

The first of two moves for Bruce came after 14 games for Greater Western Sydney. St Kilda gave up pick No.48 in return and found themselves a reliable key forward who would kick 168 goals from 99 games in the red, black and white. He was their leading goalkicker in 2015.

Josh Bruce celebrates a goal for St Kilda against Essendon in R2, 2019. Picture: Getty Images

2014

Jack Crisp

The infamous 'steak knives' in the Dayne Beams trade from Collingwood to Brisbane, Crisp has gone on to become a wonderful player for the Magpies, featuring in 157 consecutive games in the black and white since being traded and winning this year's Copeland Trophy. Collingwood wanted more than pick No.5 and 25 from Brisbane for Beams, they wanted a player, and they uncovered one of the most reliable in the League.

Collingwood's Jack Crisp celebrates a goal against Essendon in R6, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

Liam Jones

Probably in a category all on his own, Jones kicked 68 goals from 66 games as a Bulldog before being traded to Carlton for pick No.46. Even at the Blues it took a while for Jones to 'stick', but 95 games later he is one of the best full-backs in the competition, able to mix lockdown abilities with intercept marking.

Carlton's Liam Jones gestures during the clash against Richmond in R1, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

2016

Toby Nankervis

Lightly used by Sydney – playing just 12 games – the young ruckman was moved to Richmond for pick No.46. Nankervis quickly entrenched himself in the Tigers' line-up, winning premierships in 2017, 2019 and 2020. He's played 86 games in the yellow and black, is still just 27 years of age and is arguably one of their most important players.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Tiger talisman 'one of the great recruits of the last decade' Access All Areas looks at the immediate impact Toby Nankervis had for the Tigers in his return to the side

Jarrod Witts

A little lower profile than some, Witts has gone on to win a best and fairest for Gold Coast and be the club captain for three years since his move from Collingwood. The Suns gave up picks No.44 and 62 to acquire the towering Magpie after he played 40 games in five seasons.

Jarrod Witts competes with Dean Cox in the ruck in a clash between Collingwood and West Coast in 2014. Picture: AFL Photos

2018

Lincoln McCarthy

A definite 'flyer' from Brisbane after the talented forward had played just 29 games in seven seasons for Geelong. The Lions parted with picks 43 and 62 and got 55 and 59 back the other way – essentially costing them very little. McCarthy has played 75 games in three seasons, kicked 71 goals and become one of the most consistent half-forwards in the AFL.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Leaping Lincoln pulls off MOTY contender Lincoln McCarthy has produced a Four'N Twenty Mark of the Year contender with this grab midway through the second term

2020

Nick Hind

Sometimes it's about identifying a role, and Essendon luring Hind from St Kilda to play as a dashing half-back fits that bill. After 21 games in two seasons for the Saints, Hind cost the Bombers pick No.67 and 74 (and they got 77 in return) – which he has already outperformed with 22 games in his first season.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Hind turns on the jets with electric finish Nick Hind completed a brilliant team end-to-end play with this electrifying running finish

And to round out our trip down 'bargain basement memory lane', here are five players who went on to play in premierships that cost their teams almost nothing.

Premiership bolters



2011 - Mitch Morton from Richmond to Sydney for No.79

2012 - Matt Spangher and 70 from Sydney to Hawthorn for No.64

2014 - Shane Biggs and 39 from Sydney to Western Bulldogs for No.37

2015 - Jacob Townsend from GWS to Richmond for No.70

2016 - Nathan Vardy from Geelong to West Coast for No.72