Listen to the latest episode of Road to the Draft

WHAT has it been like to be a Victorian draft hopeful over the past two COVID-19 hit years?

Vic Country prospect Campbell Chesser knows the frustrations better than most, with the exciting half-back having an injury-impacted 2021 campaign before the latest outbreak of the pandemic saw the NAB League shut down.

But the potential top-20 pick remains in the minds of AFL clubs and joins the Road to the Draft podcast this week to discuss his season, his role models and influences at AFL level and friendship with former Collingwood president Eddie McGuire.

Plus on this week's show hosts Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards dissect all the draft implications of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period, the late risers in the top-10 mix and the latest whispers on which clubs are eyeing the top prospects.

Tune in for the latest in the world of the draft, trade and player movement space as draft prospects, club list managers and recruiters join Road to the Draft for exclusive interviews.

This week's episode guide…

0:45 – All the wrap up of the latest NAB AFL Under-19 Championships games and best performers.

5:15 – Will North Melbourne bid on Nick Daicos with pick No.1 or take Jason Horne-Francis?

6:00 – The potential movement within the first round of the draft order and the players in mind for clubs.

10:30 – The younger brother who was an eyecatcher at the Vic Country Combine.

12:00 – Why a potential top-five pick missed a possible Combine record under unusual circumstances.

15:00 – Campbell Chesser joins the show to discuss his season.

18:15 – Chesser's link to Eddie McGuire and the support he has shown him in recent years.

20:45 – The frustrations of playing only five games in the past two years and the advice that's kept Chesser looking forward.

24:30 – The close links Chesser has kept at AFL level via recent draft classes.

26:40 – Why clubs "keep it interesting" in recruiter interviews.