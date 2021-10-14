FREMANTLE recruit Jordan Clark says there are no hard feelings between him and his former club after finally securing a fresh start 12 months after a shift out of Geelong was first raised.

Clark was traded to the Dockers in the final hour of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period on Wednesday amid reports he had a testy deadline day phone call with list manager Stephen Wells.

The 20-year-old said the prospect of returning to Geelong had crossed his mind in the final hours but he had been quietly confident the clubs would strike a deal, eventually moving in exchange for pick No.22 and a swap of later picks.

"There was a phone call but there was no angst on the phone call and I certainly didn't hang up," Clark said on Thursday.

"It was a really good phone call and we had a good chat. It was a follow-up call to see how things were going.

"'Wellsy' is obviously the list manager and he has to do his role to get the best for that club as well.

"He asked me how I was going and how I'm dealing with everything."

Fremantle recruit Jordan Clark in his new colours.

Clark said he was prepared to return to Geelong for the final year of his contract 12 months after holding "preliminary conversations" about leaving the club to return home.

He was now relieved to be preparing to play in front of friends and family in Perth after two frustrating and injury-affected seasons that have netted 14 games, including three as an unused medical substitute.

"I wouldn't have made this decision if I didn't think it was a good move for me," he said.

"I'm rapt to be back around my family and friends and there's always something to be said about playing footy where you're happy with family and friends.

"I've found over the last year and a bit I was a bit down on confidence at times and I just want to get back to how I was day one and not worry about making errors.

"I like to run and carry and break lines and just take the game on really. That's something I want to get back to and get back to my best."

Clark said he preferred to play across half-back but was also open to a wing role. The Dockers have identified a need for speed in both positions.

He was excited about developing with the Dockers' core of young players, which contrasts heavily with a mature Geelong team that had recruited heavily in Clark's roles.

"It's a bit of a different demographic of players," the speedster said.

"There's a lot of good players at Geelong and there's been a few better players in that role in front of me the last couple of years.

"It's always going to be tough for a young fella to try and compete with those players who are in their prime."