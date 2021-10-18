MELBOURNE has confirmed news of a one-year deal for premiership defender Michael Hibberd but fellow backman Marty Hore and rookie draftee Kye Declase have both been delisted.

Hibberd's deal means that the Demons remain a chance of becoming the first VFL/AFL premiership side to play in another game together.

All the remaining members of Melbourne's premiership 22, plus unused medical substitute James Jordon, were already contracted for 2022.

Hibberd will turn 32 ahead of next season, and has played 89 games for the Demons since crossing from Essendon ahead of the 2017 campaign, for a career total of 173 matches.

Melbourne defender Michael Hibberd soaks in the celebrations after the 2021 Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Meanwhile, Hore will depart the Demons after 14 games in his three seasons at the club, all of which came in his first season at the club in 2019.

The 25-year-old defender joined the club as a mature-age draftee from the VFL but was sidelined by injury throughout 2020 and ruptured the ACL in his left knee in a pre-season training session in January this year.

Declase, 24, joined Melbourne in the NAB AFL Mid-Season Rookie Draft as a strong-bodied utility but the lack of VFL football in the second half of the year and the Demons' strong form prevented him from challenging for an AFL debut.

Melbourne list manager Tim Lamb thanked both players for their contribution to the club.

"This is always a difficult time for everyone involved and we would like to wish both players all the best for their future endeavours," he said.