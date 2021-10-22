Paul Hunter competes with Matt Kennedy during the Saints' clash with Carlton in round 20, 2021. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA has made an additional list change with ruckman Paul Hunter delisted.

Hunter arrived at the club on the eve of the season in the supplemental selection period and went on to play seven matches as the Saints' regular ruck pairing off Paddy Ryder and Rowan Marshall struggled with injury.

With the 28-year-old departing, the Saints look likely to sign discarded Roo Tom Campbell as a delisted free agent, as revealed by AFL.com.au.

WHO'S CALLED IT QUITS 2021's retirements and delistings

St Kilda is in need of ruck support for Ryder and Marshall and missed out on luring Tristan Xerri to the club in the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

“Paul’s AFL journey has been non-traditional to say the least, but his resilience and team-first attitude has never wavered,” list manager James Gallagher said.

Share Close Share This Video Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Slick Saints show off some serious smarts St Kilda conjures a dazzling goal through debutant Paul Hunter

“Paul’s willingness to once again move interstate to continue his football career is a credit to him. Though his time at St Kilda has been relatively short, Paul performed admirably in the seven games he played in the red, white and black, and seeing him play at AFL level was just rewards for someone who threw himself whole-heartedly into his time as a Saint.

“We wish Paul all the best for this next chapter his life.”

Hunter began his career at Adelaide via the 2016 NAB AFL Rookie Draft, but never played a game in his three years at the Crows before joining the Saints ahead of this season.