AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Tall Forwards and Rucks ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft to be held on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25.

The Tall Forwards and Ruck group has the potential to see multiple first-round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL releases the positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

Nominations for this year's draft will close on Wednesday, November 17. The pre-season and rookie drafts will take place on Friday, November 26.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard The crafty left-foot forward on the radar, clubs eye WA swingman On Road to the Draft, Cal Twomey and Nat Edwards discuss the top prospects in this year's draft pool ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft

Jye Amiss

East Perth, WAFL / Bussellton FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 196cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 31/07/03

Tall forward who has been a sensation at under-18s level in the WAFL, kicking 51 goals and just 15 behinds in 15 matches this year. Has excellent acceleration on the lead, strong one-touch hands as well being a strong pack mark. As his numbers indicate, he is a deadly accurate kick on his preferred left foot, as well as being an unselfish and team-oriented player which is prominent with his goal assists. Showed a thin slice of these appealing traits in kicking two goals and setting up other opportunities for Western Australia against South Australia in NAB AFL U19 Championships game in August. He suffered an injury to his knee in the Toyota AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser curtailing his season.

WA's Jye Amiss crunches into the pack during 2021 NAB AFL U19 Championships between Western Australia and South Australia at Lathlain Park. Picture: Supplied

Mac Andrew

Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League / Berwick FC / St. Joseph’s Ferntree Gully

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 200cm

Weight: 70kg

Date of Birth: 12/04/03

Emerging tall forward/ruckman who showed sparkling form at the start of the year with his overhead marking, natural leap, agility and speed. His standout features propelled him into the Australian under-18s team for its NAB AFL Academy match against Geelong’s VFL team in April where he was lively. Born in Egypt to Sudanese parents, he is part of Melbourne’s Next Generation Academy, noting the Demons can only match any bid for him after selection 20 with alterations made to the bidding system for the NAB AFL 2021 Draft in November. Looked highly promising with his aerial ability and mobility for Victoria Country in the AFL Challenge match against Victoria Metro, and averaged 12.7 disposals, 2.7 marks and 12.7 hitouts in six matches for the Dandenong Stingrays this year to claim NAB League Team of the Year honours.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard Draft watch: Melbourne NGA prospect Mac Andrew Highlights of Melbourne Next Generation Academy prospect and likely top-10 selection Mac Andrew

Will Bella

Gold Coast Suns Academy / Mackay

State: Queensland

Height: 196cm

Weight: 98kg

Date of Birth: 13/04/03

Tall forward who is an imposing target up front with his size and willingness to create contests by launching at the ball - think Aaron Naughton. Quick and agile with natural goal sense, he works hard up and back to provide options for his team. Had a taste of VFL football this year, playing four matches for Gold Coast as well as two matches at under-19s level in the NAB League where he averaged 16 disposals, 4.5 marks and 1.5 goals. Showed his impressive standing vertical jump at the NAB AFL Draft Combine testing in Queensland with his 75cm leap, ranked second nationally. Comes from a real sporting family with his father representing Queensland in rugby at under-17 level and his mother a state basketballer.

William Bella completes the agility test during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the Gold Coast Sports and Leisure Centre on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Eric Benning

Claremont FC, WAFL / Waringarri Crows

State: Western Australia

Height: 196cm

Weight: 85kg

Date of Birth: 14/07/03

Indigenous tall forward/ruckman with some of the traits of a young Paddy Ryder. Mobile, versatile and athletic, he represented Western Australia at under-19s level against South Australia on three occasions and was among his state’s best players in game two at Optus Stadium on AFL Grand Final day. Played 13 matches at under-18s level in the WAFL, averaging 11.5 disposals, 2.2 marks and 3.2 tackles. Part of the Next Generation Academy with Fremantle coming from the East Kimberley Football League.

Eric Benning in the 2km time trial during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Wesley College in Western Australia on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Anthony Caminiti

Northern Knights, NAB League / Heidelberg FC / Carey Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 196cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 09/12/03

Tall forward who can win the ball in the air and at ground level. Marking is his real weapon and his five-goal performance against the Brisbane Lions in the NAB League was an eye-catching performance. Only played three NAB League matches (averaging 11 disposals and four marks) as he shared his season with Carey Grammar. A state under aged athlete, he quickly was added to the trials for Victoria Metro this year before the shutdown curtailed the championships in September.

Toby Conway

Geelong Falcons, NAB League / St. Mary’s FC / Geelong Grammar

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 205cm

Weight: 97kg

Date of Birth: 24/04/03

Ruckman who continues to develop, growing taller after first coming onto the radar and winning All-Australian honours at the 2019 NAB AFL U16 Championships when he was 197cm. Had a compelling season as a NAB AFL Draft prospect, playing six matches with the Geelong Falcons and averaging 13.8 disposals, 2.8 marks and 27 hitouts to claim NAB League Team of the Year honours. Was also prominent for both Victoria Country at under-19s level and Australia at under-18s levels in representative matches this year. His marking, ruck craft and preparedness to support his team and work hard defensively, has drawn comparisons to Brisbane ruckman Oscar McInerney.

Toby Conway (front) battles it out with Sam Grant during the U19 trial match between Vic Metro and Vic Country on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Lukas Cooke

Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL / Westminster

State: South Australia

Height: 195cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 26/09/03

Athletic tall forward who has improved dramatically this year after not making the Eagles under-18s last year. His quick leads and contested marking have been a feature of his eight matches at under-18s level in the SANFL where he has averaged 14.6 disposals, 6.3 marks and kicked 20 goals. Has also played a couple of reserve grade matches to accelerate his development and he represented South Australia at under-19s level in all four matches this year, kicking four goals in the final match against Western Australia to be among his side’s best players.

Lukas Cooke in action for South Australia during the U19 Challenge against Western Australia at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: Dylan Burns

Joshua Cripps

East Fremantle FC, WAFL / Northampton

State: Western Australia

Height: 198cm

Weight: 92kg

Date of Birth: 13/08/02

Tall forward/ruckman who has shown great resilience in overcoming an ACL injury in 2020 to impose himself at under-18s level in the WAFL, playing 12 matches and averaging 15.7disposals, 4.2 marks and kick 16 goals that has created immediate interest from scouts. Very competitive by nature and mobile, he’s also strong overhead, drawing comparisons to St Kilda’s Rowan Marshall at a younger age. Younger brother of Carlton captain Patrick Cripps, he represented Western Australia at under-19s level in the final match against South Australia in October.

Josh Cripps talks to media during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Wesley College in Western Australia on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Darcy

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Glen Iris FC / Scotch College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 204cm

Weight: 73kg

Date of Birth: 19/07/03

Tall forward who can also play down back or in the ruck, using his athletic attributes and skill set to great effect. A one-touch mark overhead, he also reads the ball very well in flight and launches himself to take contested marks, drawing comparisons to the King twins, Max and Ben, a couple of years back. Has a technically sound goalkicking routine, and booted six goals in a Victorian Metro trial match. He then kicked a special goal on his non-preferred left foot from the boundary line in the AFL Challenge match against Victoria Country. Only played three matches with the Chargers, averaging 16 disposals, 6.3 marks and six hitouts, as well as sparkling for Scotch College. He was selected in the Team of the Year on his overall performances. Is the son of former Western Bulldogs star Luke Darcy and eligible for the Bulldogs under the father-son rule.

Copy link Link copied to clipboard WATCH: Sam Darcy sizzles with six in U19s trial game Luke Darcy's son, Sam, turns it on for Vic Metro in an under-19s trial match against Vic Country

Ryan Eyers

Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Corowa-Rutherglen FC / Galen College

State: NSW/ACT

Height: 198cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 24/04/03

Tall forward and can also assist his team with a turn in the ruck. Agile player who presents well as a marking target and is exceptional below his knees with his one-touch hands and vision. Been in the Allies squad in the last two years but, due to lockdowns and border restrictions, has been unable to show his potential at representative level. Played eight games with the Bushrangers and averaged nine disposals and six hitouts.

Ryan Eyers in action for the Murray Bushrangers during a NAB League clash against the Geelong Falcons at Queen Elizabeth Oval on April 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Felix Flockart

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League / Old Brighton FC / Sandringham Zebras, VFL

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 202cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 05/11/01

Resilient young ruckman who has overcome adversity with injury, illness as well as pandemic shutdowns in the last three years. Has a very impressive, athletic profile, competing at state level in the 800 metres and high jump, indicating he has some of the physical traits of the modern ruckman. Still developing his ruck craft and positioning around the ground to impact the game, but has shown distinct promise to be selected in the Victorian Young Guns game this year, as well as playing four matches with the Sandringham Dragons for an average of 10.2 disposals, three marks and 12.5 hitouts.

Felix Flockhart kicks for goal during the Colgate Young Guns match between Vic Country and Vic Metro at Avalon Airport Oval on May 8, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jordan Lukac

Woodville-West Torrens, SANFL / Henley Sharks FC

State: South Australia

Height: 196cm

Weight: 88kg

Date of Birth: 18/09/02

Tall forward who captained his side at under-18s level and has shown he can impose himself with his physical presence, athleticism, and skill in important games. He kicked five goals in the preliminary final for the Eagles and two goals in a winning Grand Final team, bringing his total to 35 goals in 15 matches this year. Had a taste of open-aged football, with three games at reserves level. He also represented South Australia in three under-19 games this year. Missed nearly two years of football due to stress fractures, but has plenty of upside and is now beginning to put his game together. Impressed with his 2.98 seconds for 20 metres at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in SA. Is of African descent with his mother born in Zimbabwe.

Jordan Lukac takes off in the 20-metre sprint during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the University of South Australia Mawson Lakes on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Sam Paea

Calder Cannons, NAB League / Aberfeldie FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 194cm

Weight: 94kg

Date of Birth: 14/07/02

Tall forward whose hard running allows him to consistently present as a marking target up forward. Strong overhead and good below the knees, he was a member of the Victoria Metro under-19 squad as well as playing in the Young Guns game earlier in the year. Strong performer for the Calder Cannons in seven games, and outstanding late in the shortened season, kicking four goals against the Jets and five goals against the Falcons to be his team's best. Had a taste of VFL with Essendon as he continued his development. Comes from a sporting family with father representing New Zealand in basketball.

Sam Paea gets his kick away during a Calder Cannons NAB League clash against the Bendigo Pioneers at Highgate Reserve on May 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Polson

Peel Thunder FC, WAFL / Warnbro FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 194cm

Weight: 92kg

Date of Birth: 10/04/03

Tall forward who can also pinch hit in the ruck for his team, using his athletic ability, particularly his speed, to win the ball through the midfield. Been a dominant player at under-18s level for Peel, averaging 16.8 disposals, 3.8 marks and kicking 14 goals before debuting at League level late in the year that gave him a glimpse of the requirements for the next level. First appeared on the radar when he represented Western Australian at under-16s representative level in 2019. Played two matches for his state at under-19s level against South Australia, providing a strong presence up forward in both matches.

Luke Polson jumps during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Wesley College in Western Australia on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Rentsch

GWV Rebels, NAB League / Penshurst FC / Ballarat Grammar

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 197cm

Weight: 100kg

Date of Birth: 14/09/03

Tall forward who plays with a real physical presence up forward for his team. A natural leader on the field, he is very team oriented as well as being a strong mark both on the lead and overhead. He showcased his prowess in representing Victoria Country in AFL Challenge match this year. Developed another string to his bow this season, assisting with ruck duties up forward and around the ground, using his ruck craft to help his team dominate clearances. Played nine matches for the Rebels, averaging 11.8 disposals 8.8 hitouts and 1.6 goals, and was a very worthy joint winner of the Morrish Medal as the NAB League’s best-and-fairest player and selected in the Team of the Year.

Joshua Rentsch kicks at goal during the 2021 NAB Boys League season. Picture: AFL Photos

Jake South

Subiaco FC, WAFL / Carine JFC

State: Western Australia

Height: 196cm

Weight: 91kg

Date of Birth: 25/03/02

Athletic ruckman who competes aggressively and with great intensity. His second efforts often allow his team to win clearances, and he has clean hands below the knees, good composure, and is a sound kick. Been impressive in 10 matches at under-18s level in the WAFL, averaging 12.1 disposals, 2.6 matches with 15 hitouts, as well as being among his state’s best in the win over South Australia in the NAB AFL U19 Championship match in August, having 16 disposals, six clearances and 11 hitouts.

Jake South during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at Wesley College in Western Australia on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Splann

Tasmania Devils, NAB League / North Hobart FC / Guildford Young College

State: Tasmania

Height: 195cm

Weight: 90kg

Date of Birth: 25/10/03

Indigenous tall forward who is also capable of playing in defence. Still has massive upside having missed almost two years due to injury/illness, but his undoubted potential began to unfold with some exciting performances for the Tasmania Devils this year in the NAB League. His three goals from six marks against the Bushrangers gave a thin slice of what he is capable of as a forward. His attack on the ball in the air and strong hands are real weapons. Played six matches, averaging nine disposals and 3.4 marks for the Devils in the NAB League this season as well as playing some eye-catching matches for North Hobart late in the year.

Will Splann in action for Tasmania during the AFL U19 Championship match against Queensland at Yeronga on September 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Oscar Steene

West Adelaide, SANFL / Goodwood FC / Adelaide High School

State: South Australia

Height: 201cm

Weight: 85kg

Date of Birth: 23/08/03

Developing ruckman who can go forward and have an impact on the scoreboard. Played 15 games at under-18s level this season, averaging 11.8 disposals and 19 hitouts for Westies, as well as putting in strong performances for South Australia in under-19 state matches against Western Australia (on two occasions) and against the Allies to average nine disposals and 17 hitouts. Earned a late call-up to the NAB AFL Draft Combine but was unable to test due to injury.

Oscar Steene has his reach measured during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the University of South Australia Mawson Lakes on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ned Stevens

Northern Territory Thunder / Gold Coast Academy / Waratah FC / Labrador FC

State: Northern Territory

Height: 194cm

Weight: 83kg

Date of Birth: 07/06/03

Tall forward from the Northern Territory who has also represented the Territory in basketball. With his natural leap and mobility, first caught the AFL eye when he represented NT in the NAB AFL U16 Championships in 2019. Has since relocated to Queensland, joining the Gold Coast Academy to pursue a potential AFL career. Has had an injury interrupted year but returned late in the season with Labrador.

Ned Stevens during the NAB AFL U19 Championship match between Queensland and Tasmania at Yeronga on September 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Dante Visentini

Sandringham Dragons, NAB League

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 201cm

Weight: 88kg

Date of Birth: 13/02/03

Imposing athletic tall forward whose overhead marking is his competitive advantage, along with his height. Presents well as a target and provides that vital contest which brings the ball to ground if he doesn’t mark, providing his team with opportunities. Very useful option also in the ruck, a role he played this year for both Victoria Metro at under-19s level (11 disposals and 10 hitouts) as well as for the Sandringham Dragons in six matches, averaging 10.3 disposals, 2.8 marks and 8.5 hitouts.

Dante Visentini during a NAB League testing day on March 6, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Patrick Voss

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / GWS Giants Academy / Turvey Park FC / Wesley College

State: New South Wales / ACT

Height: 194cm

Weight: 84kg

Date of Birth: 29/06/03

Tall forward who also looks comfortable in defence, bringing his sharp, competitive edge, strong marking, and aggressive tackling to the fore. An athletic type who works hard up and back as a forward, he’s also courageous in his attack on the ball and brings a real physical presence for his team. From the Riverina of NSW, he attends Wesley College in Melbourne, sharing his football with the Oakleigh Chargers whilst still a member of the GWS Giants Academy. Impressed for Chargers in seven matches, averaging 14.7 disposals, 5.6 marks and 0.6 goals.

Patrick Voss celebrates a goal during the NAB League match between the Eastern Ranges and the Oakleigh Chargers at Preston City Oval on April 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jack Williams

East Fremantle FC, WAFL / Rossmoyne FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 195cm

Weight: 94kg

Date of Birth: 01/12/03

Tall forward who is constantly on the move and presenting as a marking target up forward for his team using his vice like grip in front and overhead to great effect. Been an outstanding player at Under 18s level in WAFL playing 15 matches and averaging 14.6 disposals, 5.9 marks and kicking 40 goals as well as being prominent for Western Australia in two of its wins over South Australia in the Under 19s matches being very prominent in final match with 16 disposals, taking 7 marks and kicking 2 goals to be among his side’s best players. A member of the NAB AFL Academy he also showed his AFL promise in representing Australia in a representative match against Geelong’s VFL team back in April.