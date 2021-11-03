Jarrod Brander (photoshopped in a Giants jumper) will play for GWS in 2022. Picture: gwsgiants.com.au

GREATER Western Sydney has signed ex-West Coast utility Jarrod Brander in the first move of the AFL's delisted free agency period.

Brander grew up in in Wentworth in NSW's south and was a member of the Giants Academy until his 2017 draft year when zones were changed and GWS lost priority access to him.

Now aged 22, Brander played 32 games for the Eagles in the past four seasons before being delisted.

GWS's football boss Jason McCartney said the Giants had monitored the 196cm Brander during his time at West Coast and it was a homecoming of sorts.

Jarrod Brander in action for the Allies during the 2017 NAB AFL U18 Championships. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're really excited to welcome Jarrod back to the Giants," McCartney said.

"We obviously had a strong connection with him up until his draft year and have tracked his career closely.

"We identified a need to bring in another tall option and given we've lost some experience through retirements and delistings, it's great to add a player who has already been in the system for a few years."

The delisted free agency window opened on Wednesday.