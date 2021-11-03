WESTERN Bulldogs veteran Stefan Martin will play on in 2022 after signing a one-year contract extension.

It will mark the 34-year-old's 15th season and second at the Dogs after an injury-riddled 2021.

Martin played six of the first seven games, and another in round 12, but his campaign was then derailed by groin troubles before he made a shock return in the preliminary final.

From his nine games this year, the Bulldogs won seven of those matches, demonstrating his impact across the ground and allowing Tim English to spend more time up forward.

Despite struggling with injuries this year, Martin was never thinking about retiring.

Stef Martin at Western Bulldogs training ahead of the Grand Final on September 22, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

"I am desperately keen to play on next year. I even was when the injuries were hanging around, I was optimistic it would all come good and I would get it right eventually I just had to bide a bit more time," Martin told AFL.com.au ahead of the Grand Final in September.

"I would love nothing more than to be around the Dogs next year, that's very much on my agenda."

List manager Sam Power was pleased to have the veteran sign on for another year.

"Stef has already had a significant impact on our program both on and off the field in such a short period of time," he said.

"To have Stef sign on for a further season is great – he’s an experienced player with a wealth of attributes, and is a great support and mentor for both Tim and Jordon (Sweet). He gives our midfield group so much confidence when he plays.

"We’re excited to see what he can do in 2022 with hopefully a clear run of injuries."

Martin has played 199 career matches, having spent five seasons with Melbourne and eight with Brisbane, before joining the Bulldogs in 2020 AFL Trade Period.