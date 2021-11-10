GOLD Coast has delisted veterans Hugh Greenwood and Rory Thompson, along with young defender Jez McLennan but committed to redraft the trio at the upcoming drafts.

The Suns made the moves to ensure they provide further flexibility and meet the AFL requirement of taking a minimum of three selections at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft.

The Suns currently have picks No.3, 97 and 115 in this year's draft with the last two picks set to be used on Greenwood and Thompson, while McLennan will return to the club via the rookie draft.

Greenwood missed the end of the season after suffering a torn medial collateral ligament in his right knee against Greater Western Sydney, but is expected to be fine for the start of the upcoming pre-season.

Full-back Thompson has not played senior football since late 2018 after back-to-back ACL injuries, while South Australian McLennan is yet to debut after three seasons.

Suns general manager of player talent and strategy Craig Cameron thanked the players for agreeing to the "temporary measure".

"Having a high number of contracted players, we have had to explore all possible options to comply with AFL requirements," he said.