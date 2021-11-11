Kaden Harbour in action for Western Australia during the 2021 NAB AFL U19 Challenge match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan has released his Top AFL Draft Prospects in the category of Sall Forwards, Defenders and Midfielders ahead of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft to be held on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25.

The Small Forwards, Defenders and midfield group has the potential to see multiple first-round picks at this year's NAB AFL Draft as the AFL releases the positional profiles of contenders as selected by AFL Talent Ambassador Kevin Sheehan.

CAL TWOMEY'S OCTOBER FORM GUIDE 35 top draft prospects ranks



Nominations for this year's draft will close on Wednesday, November 17. The pre-season and rookie drafts will take place on Friday, November 26.

Stay up to date with all the latest news at the AFL Draft Hub.

Isaac Birt

South Adelaide, SANFL/ Strathalbyn FC

State: South Australia

Height: 183cm

Weight: 70kg

Date of Birth: 04/07/03

Classy left-footed wingman with similar traits to Port Adelaide's young star Karl Amon. His blistering speed and agility, together with his pinpoint kicking and footy smarts, has led to him having a remarkably consistent season, including representing his state in against Western Australia (16 disposals in the first match in August). Played 16 matches at under-18s level, averaging 20.6 disposals at an impressive 70 per cent efficiency in 2021. Did not test at the 2021 NAB AFL Draft Combine due to a knee injury.

Isaac Birt playing for South Adelaide under-18s. Picture: Nick Hook Photography

Judson Clarke

Dandenong Stingrays, NAB League/ Yarra Valley Grammar

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 179cm

Weight: 69kg

Date of Birth: 17/10/03

Left-footed small forward who is dynamic around goals, using his elite agility and speed to great effect to find space and convert. As well as that goal sense, he also brings energy, pressure and a sharp competitive edge, not unlike Western Bulldogs rising star Cody Weightman. His skill set and potential was to the fore in a five-goal performance for Victoria Country in a trial match against Victoria Metro this year. Overcame an ACL injury in 2019 to return to full fitness and form this year, playing five matches with the Dandenong Stingrays and averaging 17.6 disposals, 3.4 tackles and 0.8 goals per game. He was also selected in the NAB League Team of the Year. Strong performer in the 2km endurance run with a time of 6:19min (Strava tested) as part of the 2021 NAB AFL Draft Combine program.

Vic Country's Judson Clarke celebrates a goal during the U19 trial match against Vic Metro on June 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Youseph Dib

Oakleigh Chargers, NAB League / Blackburn FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 174cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 25/02/03

Hard-edged small midfielder/defender who is extremely strong in the contest with elite, quick hands and vision. An All-Australian at under-16s level in 2019, he draws comparisons to Collingwood star Taylor Adams. He is a member of the Pies' Next Generation Academy with his mother born in Lebanon. Has represented both Australia at under-18s level and Victoria Metro at under-19s level this year and played consistently with the Oakleigh Chargers, averaging 15 disposals (10 contested) across seven matches. Tested soundly for endurance recording a 6:32min time in the 2 km time trial (Strava tested) under the draft Combine program.

Youseph Dib, Taylor Adams, Nick Daicos and Scott Pendlebury after a training session in February, 2021. Picture: collingwoodfc.com.au

Isaiah Dudley

Central Districts, SANFL/Salisbury North JFC

State: South Australia

Height: 167cm

Weight: 71kg

Date of Birth: 30/04/03

Small forward with lightning reflexes, elite footy IQ, and goal sense. He can have a real impact when he gets the ball in his hands. He's a nephew of Eddie Betts and has shown some of his uncle's aerial X-factor this year, as well as the trademark goal sense. Has progressed from dominating under-18s football, averaging 21.5 disposals in 10 matches, to playing the same number of games at reserves level, kicking 22 goals overall. Represented South Australia against Western Australia this year on a couple of occasions with his three second-half goals in the AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser his best performance. An All-Australian at under-16s level in 2019, he's in Adelaide's Next Generation Academy but has not been pre-nominated by the Crows and is therefore available in the open draft.

Isaiah Dudley performs the agility test during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the University of South Australia Mawson Lakes on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Richard Farmer

Subiaco, WAFL / North Beach JFC / Hale School

State: Western Australia

Height: 176cm

Weight: 71kg

Date of Birth: 16/07/03

Creative small forward with speed and agility, allowing him to get separation from opponents. Has the change of pace and allusiveness of Melbourne's emerging star Kysaiah Pickett. He's continued his development at under-18s level where he has averaged 14.4 disposals and kicked five goals in seven matches this season. An Indigenous player in the Next Generation Academy with West Coast, he's also played for Western Australian at under-19s level against South Australia on Grand Final day, kicking a goal from his nine disposals. His NAB AFL Draft Combine running vertical jump of 84cm was an indication of his natural spring and his 3.04 seconds for 20 metres was sound for speed.

Richard Farmer during the 20m sprint at the NAB AFL Draft Combine at WA's Wesley College on October 17, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Ronald Fejo jnr

West Adelaide, SANFL / Northern Territory Thunder / Wanders FC

State: South Australia, Northern Territory

Height: 178cm

Weight: 75kg

Date of Birth: 16/12/01

Lightly framed wingman from Darwin who has relocated to West Adelaide to pursue his AFL dream. An Indigenous youngster who had played rugby and basketball until his 18th year. He takes the game on with his run and carry, drawing comparisons with St Kilda's Brad Hill at an early age. A good ball-user with endurance, he has played a couple of league games with West Adelaide after consistent performances at reserves level (averaging 18.2 possessions in 16 games). Also represented the Northern Territory Thunder with distinction in two NAB League games, and was their best player, averaging 19.5 disposals. One of the Allies best players too in their only representative game against South Australia in October, having 15 disposals and four inside 50s. He further showcased his draft potential with a swift 8.08 seconds for the AFL agility run at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in South Australia which ranked sixth nationally.

The Allies' Ronald Fejo kicks the ball during the NAB AFL Draft U19 Challenge match against South Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

Harrison Grintell

GWS Giants Academy, NAB League / GWS, VFL / Narrandera FC

State: New South Wales / ACT

Height: 174cm

Weight: 75kg

Date of Birth: 04/11/02

Small forward with speed and endurance who impressed with six goals in three matches in the NAB League for the Giants, averaging 13.3 disposals. Has the footy smarts and goal sense which saw him then play four matches in the VFL. He then remained in the hub with the Giants as they completed their AFL season in Perth, no doubt benefiting from that training experience. Was out of NSW during the lockdown and played for the Allies against South Australia at Adelaide Oval in October and was lively up forward and through the midfield with 13 disposals. Rounded out a challenging year in the Combine, recording a 6:30min time for the 2km (Strava tested) on the road in NSW country town of Narrandera.

Harrison Grintell in action for the Allies during the NAB AFL U19 Challenge clash with South Australia at Adelaide Oval on October 3, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Kaden Harbour

East Perth, WAFL / John Forest SC

State: Western Australia

Height: 178cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 26/09/03

Small forward who is quick and agile with an impressive natural leap. At ground level he is a one-touch player whose second efforts and tackling are also strengths of his game. Has progressed to play a couple of reserves games this year after playing 13 matches at under-18s level where he averaged 12.2 disposals and kicked 17 goals. Was lively as a pressure forward for Western Australia in two of its wins over South Australia at under-19s level, averaging 9.5 disposals and 3.5 tackles. His slick 2.99 seconds for 20 metres at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Perth rounded out his impressive athletic profile.

Kaden Harbour under pressure from Isiah Dudley during the NAB AFL Draft U19 Challenge match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Austin Harris

Gold Coast Academy, NAB League / Broadbeach FC / Cairns Saints

State: Queensland

Height: 177cm

Weight: 69kg

Date of Birth: 30/04/03

Left-footed midfielder/defender who was outstanding for Queensland at under-16s level in 2019, winning their MVP award and All-Australian honours. Very quick with a neat step through traffic, he has had an interrupted season due to injury but not before he represented Australia at under-18 level in April against Geelong's VFL side. Played five games at NAB league and VFL level with the Suns, and his 29 disposals against the Dandenong Stingrays was his best performance. He is the son of former first-class cricketer Errol Harris (who shifted from Queensland's state squad to open the batting for Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield). Did not play nor test late in the year due to injury.

Austin Harris during the round 15 VFL match between the Aspley Hornets and the Gold Coast Suns at Graham Road Oval on July 24, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Harvey Harrison

North Adelaide, SANFL / Tyndale Christian College

State: South Australia

Height: 182cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 11/10/03

Small midfielder whose speed and attack on the contest has stood out this year at under-18s level. He is a prolific ball-winner, averaging 25.2 disposals in 17 matches this year, to be a shining light for his team. A super competitive and durable type, he's also very creative with his hands, sharp vision and awareness that helps him set up his teammates. Also had a taste of reserve level football this year, as well as representing his state at under-19s level against the Allies (he kicked two clever goals from his 14 disposals). Showed blistering speed at the NAB AFL Draft Combine to be the fastest player tested this year with his 2.85 seconds in the 20 metres, ranking him No.1 nationally.

Harvey Harrison in action for South Australia during the NAB AFL U19 Challenge clash with Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Hugh Jackson

North Adelaide, SANFL/Crystal Brook FC

State: South Australia

Height: 182cm

Weight: 72kg

Date of Birth: 03/05/03

Classy midfielder capable of playing on the inside or outside using his elite kicking on his preferred left side together with his clean hands and footy smarts. He draws comparisons to GWS Giant star Josh Kelly. Has had an outstanding year at under-18s level, averaging 29.3 disposals at 70 per cent efficiency and 4.8 clearances with 3.4 tackles at club level in 16 games. He also had 20 possessions against Western Australia at state under-19 level for South Australia in August. A hip injury stopped him from testing at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in South Australia.

Hugh Jackson kicks at goal during the U19 Championship match between Western Australia and South Australia at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Arthur Jones

Claremont, WAFL / Mt. Barker FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 179cm

Weight: 65g

Date of Birth: 18/07/03

Wingman who burst onto the scene with a standout performance in Western Australian's second match against South Australia having 16 disposals and kicking two goals to be among their best players in a hard-fought win in the AFL Grand Final curtain raiser at Optus Stadium. His speed and agility lit up the midfield after showing promise in 10 matches at Under 18s level averaging 12.6 disposals for Claremont who finished runners up this year. Part of the Krakouer clan, he really caught the eye with his competitive performance in the 2km test racing Corey Warner at the NAB AFL Draft Combine before recording a 6 minutes and 30 seconds to finish 2nd overall in Western Australia for endurance.

WA's Arthur Jones celebrates a goal against SA on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Alastair Lord

Norwood, SANFL / Rostrevor College

State: South Australia

Height: 181cm

Weight: 75kg

Date of Birth: 26/11/03

Dashing defender who reads the play exceptionally well to intercept and then provide great rebound with his run-and-carry from defence. Links up well with his fellow defenders and is an efficient user by hand and foot. He's averaged 22.4 disposals (77 per cent efficiency) but managed just five matches at under-18s level due to injury. Showed composure and class down back in the U19 matches against both Western Australia and the Allies to be among his state's best players. Dazzled at the NAB AFL Draft Combine with his agility time of 7.94 seconds, ranked No.1 nationally.

Alastair Lord in the 2km time trial during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the Bridgestone Reserve athletics track in Adelaide on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Andy Moniz-Wakefield

Northern Territory Thunder / Nightcliff FC

State: Northern Territory

Height: 181cm

Weight: 70kg

Date of Birth: 26/10/03

Small midfielder who has represented the Northern Territory Thunder at under-16 and under-18 levels in recent years with his outside speed and neat ball use features of his game. Outstanding in two games in the NAB League this year for Thunder, averaging 23 disposals and 5.5 clearances. He also showed glimpses of his talent for the Allies during the Adelaide Oval clash against South Australia, having 11 disposals. From Nightcliff Football Club in Darwin where he has played all his club football, he's also a member of Melbourne's Next Generation Academy (his mother was born in East Timor). His running vertical jump of 81cm at the South Australia draft Combine was a clear indication of his power.

Andy Moniz-Wakefield in action for the Allies during the NAB AFL U19 Championship clash with South Australia at Adelaide Oval on October 3, 2021. Picture; AFL Photos

Jesse Motlop

South Fremantle, WAFL / South Coogee JFC / Aquinas College

State: Western Australia

Height: 177cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 23/11/03

Small forward who has really started to blossom as a potential player with eye-catching performances in both the NTFL and the WAFL, particularly around his forward craft. His pace, goal sense and ability to win the ball then make quick decisions have helped him progress from under-18s to seniors. He played six senior matches with South Fremantle after winning a Rising Star nomination much earlier in the year with St Mary's in the NT. Son of former North Melbourne and Port Adelaide star Daniel, he doesn't qualify for either under the AFL's father-son rules, but he is eligible for Fremantle as a Next Generation Academy prospect and they can match any bid after selection 40 in the 2021 NAB AFL Draft. Represented Western Australia against South Australia in two under-19 matches, drawing comparisons with his uncle Steven Motlop at Port Adelaide. His draft Combine time of 8.06 seconds for the AFL agility run ranked him No.4 nationally, while his 84cm running vertical jump was also impressive.

Cooper Murley

Norwood, SANFL / Tea Tree Gully FC

State: South Australia

Height: 178cm

Weight: 67kg

Date of Birth: 10/06/03

Small midfielder with a real competitive edge whose speed and smart ball use lead to comparisons with Port Adelaide's young star Zac Butters. First made a statement about his potential when he starred for South Australia at under-16s level in 2019, earning him All-Australian honours - but he has been restricted this season due to ankle and collarbone injuries to just eight matches. Was dominate the U18s in four of those matches, averaging 21.5 disposals. He played the other four games at reserves level before the second injury curtailed his year. His outstanding form in 2020 saw him win his club's best and fairest at under-18s level in a premiership year which should hold him in good stead as scouts assess his AFL potential. Returned from injury for the NAB AFL Draft Combine, with his 82cm running vertical jump and 3.08 seconds for 20 metres a thin slice of his athletic potential.

Cooper Murley takes the standing jump test during the NAB AFL Draft Combine at the University of South Australia Mawson Lakes on October 16, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Blayne O'Loughlin

North Adelaide, SANFL/Gepps Cross FC

State: South Australia

Height: 173cm

Weight: 72kg

Date of Birth: 11/01/03

Small defender whose ball-winning ability and neat left-foot disposal propelled him into the Australian U18 team for its NAB Challenge match against Geelong (VFL) in April. That form continued in 13 matches over the season at under-18s level where he averaged 28.5 disposals when captaining his team. Strong in defending one on one, he's also stepped up to play three matches at reserves level, averaging 14.7 disposals. Played all four U19s matches for South Australia, averaging 19 disposals, including winning his team's best player award in the AFL Grand Final curtain raiser against Western Australia at Optus Stadium. Nephew of former Sydney Swans champion Mick O'Loughlin he is part of the Adelaide Crows Next Generation Academy.

South Australia's Blayne O'Loughlin poses for a photo after the 2021 U19 Championship match against Western Australia on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Rachele

Murray Bushrangers, NAB League / Shepparton Swans / Caulfield Grammar

State: Victoria (Country)

Height: 179cm

Weight: 81kg

Date of Birth: 11/04/03

Small forward/midfielder who was scintillating in the NAB AFL Under 16 Championships in 2019 for Victoria Country, averaging 26 disposals and winning its MVP as well as the overall division one best-and-fairest award. 12 months earlier he was in the Australian U17 soccer squad and had been offered a scholarship to join Melbourne City. As an Australian Football forward, he has some of Giants star Toby Greene's dazzle - explosiveness, competitiveness and strength overhead. He's also a crafty forward, kicking six goals against the Northern Knights, and averaging 2.8 goals in his four matches for the Murray Bushrangers this year. A member of the NAB AFL Academy over the past two years, he represented Australia at under-18s level against Geelong's VFL team, and then showed a glimpse of the future, representing Victoria Country against Victoria Metro to be one of his team's best, winning 20 disposals and kicking a goal. Chosen in the NAB League's Team of the Year for his performances across all levels.

Ollie Sanders

Tasmania Devils, NAB League / North Launceston

State: Tasmania

Height: 179cm

Weight: 79kg

Date of Birth: 30/05/02

Small midfielder who is a prolific ball winner and neat user of the ball on his preferred left foot. Shows astute game sense and is a good decision maker being in excellent touch in AFL Challenge match against Queensland at under 19 level having 26 disposals and kicking two goals to be one of his side's best. Had similar numbers in three NAB League games (averaged 25.7 disposals) before injury interrupted his season mid-year. Handled the step up to show distinct potential in two matches for North Melbourne in the VFL this season.

Ollie Sanders takes off for the sprint test at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Hobart on October 11, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Angus Sheldrick

Claremont, WAFL / Mosman Park JFC / Christ Church Grammar

State: Western Australia

Height: 179cm

Weight: 86kg

Date of Birth: 07/11/03

Left-foot small midfielder whose attack on the ball is both strong and ruthless, and one-touch hands draw comparisons with Western Bulldogs star Tom Liberatore. One of the best players afield in both his U19 matches against South Australia, averaging 24 disposals. Has continued his sparkling form at under-18s level for his club where he's averaged 25.6 disposals, 6.4 clearances and 4.4 tackles, including starring in the finals. Given his father represented Australia as a swimmer, it's not surprising he was a state representative in water polo, adding to his sporting CV. Missed the 2020 season due to a collar-bone injury, but has made up quickly for lost time. Tested soundly at the NAB AFL Draft Combine with his 3.05 seconds for 20 metres and 8.36 seconds for the AFL agility run.

Angus Sheldrick gets his handball away during the 2021 NAB AFL Draft U19 Challenge match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jake Soligo

Eastern Ranges, NAB League / Dromana FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 179cm

Weight: 80kg

Date of Birth: 25/01/03

Small midfielder/forward who runs hard all day and can find space, but is also good in tight with his clean hands and contested ball-winning ability. His workrate and endurance are real assets and helped him set up an impressive season with the Eastern Ranges, averaging 22.6 possessions (10 contested), as well as representing Victoria Metro at under-19s level where he showed that goals from 50 metres out were also in his repertoire. Had a taste of VFL football, playing for Richmond during the year. His overall game resembles Brisbane Lions star Jarryd Lyons.

Jake Soligo celebrates a goal during the NAB League match between Eastern Ranges and the GWV Rebels at Highgate Reserve on May 23, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Tyler Sonsie

Eastern Ranges, NAB League / Rowville FC

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 181cm

Weight: 78kg

Date of Birth: 27/01/03

Small midfielder with rare footy smarts and clean hands, making him a stoppage star. His dazzling speed and polished step through traffic out of the centre has drawn comparison to Richmond captain Trent Cotchin. His disposal on both sides is another point of difference. Was Victoria Metro's MVP and earned All-Australian selection in the under-16s in 2019. He started the season well with the Eastern Ranges, playing five matches, averaging 23 disposals (12 contested), and a goal a game, as well as being eye-catching in his only game for Box Hill in the VFL with 22 disposals and two goals. Another member of the NAB AFL Academy, bone bruising to his knee curtailed his year before the shutdown. He was rewarded, however, with a NAB League Team of the Year selection.

Hugh Stagg

Glenelg, SANFL / Immanuel College

State: South Australia

Height: 180cm

Weight: 82kg

Date of Birth: 11/04/03

Powerful small midfielder who can break the game open with his acceleration out of the centre. Can also provide a real spark to the forward line with his speed and goal sense, not unlike St Kilda star Dan Butler. Had a splendid season at under-18s level for Glenelg, averaging 24.1 disposals (50 per cent contested) in 14 matches to win the McCallum-Tomkins Medal as the competition's best-and-fairest player. Represented South Australia in three U19 Championships matches, averaging 13.3 disposals. Came from a very sporting family with his mother an Australian gymnast and his father a state representative in lacrosse. His own athleticism was showcased at the NAB AFL Draft Combine with his time of 2.91 seconds in the 20m sprint ranked fourth nationally.

Hugh Stagg celebrates a goal during the NAB AFL U19 Challenge match between South Australia and Western Australia at Thebarton Oval on October 10, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Spain

Sturt, SANFL / Cornerstone College

State: South Australia

Height: 177cm

Weight: 73kg

Date of Birth: 10/07/03

Small midfielder who can play inside or out on the wing to great effect for his team. Had a very promising 2020 season at under-18s level last year, and upgraded after dominating two early games at that level to play 14 matches in the reserves, averaging 16.3 disposals this season. A player with a high footy IQ and clean hands, he can win the contested ball with high consistency. Originally from Broken Hill in NSW, he is a super resilient type who missed testing at draft Combine due to a groin injury.

Will Spain in the clear during the U19 Championship match between Western Australia and South Australia at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Jahmal Stretch

Claremont, WAFL / Halls Creek Hawks FC

State: Western Australia

Height: 182cm

Weight: 65kg

Date of Birth: 16/01/03

Small forward with thrilling pace and one-touch hands, he is extremely dangerous around goals. Can also push up and play on the wing. He's pursuing his AFL dream with Claremont after playing with the Halls Creek Hawks. Played 13 matches at under-18s level this year, kicking 16 goals. Represented Western Australia at under-19s level against South Australia in AFL Grand Final curtain-raiser at Optus Stadium. His outstanding running vertical jump of 93cm at the NAB AFL Draft Combine in Perth ranked him No.4 nationally, and shows that he's a difficult match-up with his speed and overhead marking.

Jahmal Stretch celebrates a goal for Western Australia during the U19 Championship clash with South Australia at Optus Stadium on September 25, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Zac Taylor

Calder Cannons, NAB League / Penola Catholic College

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 180cm

Weight: 70kg

Date of Birth: 31/01/03

Small midfielder who is very composed and looks self-assured in winning and using the ball to his team's benefit both through the centre of the ground and up forward. Capable of hitting the scoreboard when playing midfield by using his footy IQ to get into dangerous spots and convert. Had an excellent year - that included representing Victoria Metro at under-19s level - averaging 26 disposals (10 contested) at 71 per cent efficiency. He won the Cannons' best-and-fairest award and selection in the NAB League's Team of the Year.

Zac Taylor flies during the NAB League clash between the Calder Cannons and the Western Jets at Highgate Recreation Reserve on March 27, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Ward

Northern Knights, NAB League / Fitzroy FC / Melbourne Grammar

State: Victoria (Metro)

Height: 181cm

Weight: 74kg

Date of Birth: 17/08/03

Left-foot small midfielder who showed all the traits this season of an emerging future star. Uses his elite endurance and footy smarts to win the ball, then shows poise and sharp vision to use it in an elite fashion by hand and foot. His natural leadership, running capacity and prolific ball-winning ability compare to Carlton's young superstar Sam Walsh. He imposed himself on five matches with the Northern Knights, averaging 30.2 disposals (11.6 contested), and had 29 disposals in the NAB AFL Challenge match for Victoria Metro against Victoria Country in July to be one of the best afield. Capped off his year being named captain of the NAB League's Team of the Year.

James Willis

North Adelaide, SANFL/Ingle Farm FC/ The Heights School

State: South Australia

Height: 181cm

Weight: 76kg

Date of Birth: 10/07/03

Hard-edged midfielder with that attractive combination of dazzling speed and powerful endurance. Used those assets to have excellent season with North Adelaide at under-18s level, averaging 24.3 disposals, 3.8 clearances and 4.7 tackles in 12 matches. Tough and competitive, he's a contested ball-winner who loves the physical side of the game. A leg injury curtailed the final five weeks of his season and he was unable to represent his state in under-19s matches nor test at the draft Combine.