Sam Darcy poses for a photo at a training session for Victorian draft hopefuls on November 15, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

WESTERN Bulldogs father-son prospect Sam Darcy will be immediately one of the AFL's tallest players next year but he is likely to keep growing.

Recruiters have been unable to get a glimpse at the exciting prospect up close for months due to COVID-19 lockdowns.

But when arriving at Sandringham for a pre-draft training session on Monday, everyone in attendance - including Darcy - was surprised to discover he had grown another 2cm up to 205cm.

The 18-year-old has the ability to play anywhere - forward, back, or in the ruck - and will excite Bulldogs supporters for years to come.

Rival clubs are expected to bid for Darcy during the first few picks in the draft, forcing the Dogs to snap him up early.

"He's a unique talent, this boy," AFL talent ambassador Kevin Sheehan said.

"He's like the King boys. In the air, Max King, Ben King; he's very special.

"The angles he comes from, he's courageous under the ball and just about every spot you can take a mark he does it.

"He's mobile and kicks the ball very, very well so he's got all the hallmarks.

"It might take time, but Bulldogs supporters are getting an absolute beauty."

He was destined to end up at the Whitten Oval, with father Luke playing 226 games for the club between 1994 and 2007.

Sam will be the third generation of Darcys to play for the Bulldogs after his grandfather appeared 133 times for the club in the 1960s and early 1970s.

"He's (Luke's) just been a great support base and given me great advice throughout this whole process," Sam said.

He starred with six goals in a Vic Metro game against Vic Country in June, but injury concerns and coronavirus interruptions brought his final junior season to a halt.

Darcy is coming off a stress fracture in his foot but should be right to resume full training during the next month.

He will add to an exciting selection of key forward talent at the kennel alongside Aaron Naughton, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan and the injured Josh Bruce, who will miss most of next season.