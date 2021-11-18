ST KILDA has nominated four players from its Next Generation Academy as it waits on where prospect Mitchito Owens has his name called.
Owens is one of the group of Saints prospects to come through the club's Academy this year and has been nominated by the club ahead of next week's NAB AFL Draft alongside Marcus Windhager, Jack Peris and Josiah Kyle.
The midfielder has attracted interest inside the first round of selections but under NGA rules the Saints can only match a bid for him outside of the top-20. Windhager is expected to attract interest from pick 25 onwards while Kyle and Peris, who is the son of former Olympian Nova, could be late selections.
The quartet of potential Saints are among 11 NGA players nominated by clubs for the draft, with the Demons nominating Mac Andrew even though he will get selected in the protected zone. Melbourne has also nominated Andy Moniz-Wakefield who could be a late pick or rookie selection.
Fremantle has lodged paperwork for Jesse Motlop and Eric Benning, but the Dockers can't match a bid for Motlop inside the first 40 selections under metropolitan Indigenous NGA rules.
Gold Coast, Sydney and Greater Western Sydney have also nominated their groups of Academy talents for the draft, with Giants talent Josh Fahey expected to attract a potential top-25 bid at the draft.
As previously reported on AFL.com.au, there were five father-son prospects nominated as national draft picks, with Nick Daicos (Collingwood), Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs), Taj Woewodin (Melbourne), Jase Burgoyne (Port Adelaide) and Jackson Archer (North Melbourne) all set to head to their associated clubs.
Under the AFL rules, each of the players will join their respective clubs via their last live pick at the draft if no bids come.
These rules are different to NGA and northern Academy players who have been nominated, with no requirement for those clubs to automatically take their nominated Academy players if no bids are received.
FATHER-SON
Collingwood – Nick Daicos
Melbourne – Taj Woewodin
North Melbourne – Jackson Archer
Port Adelaide – Jase Burgoyne
Western Bulldogs – Sam Darcy
NEXT GENERATION ACADEMY
Carlton
Domanic Akuei
Fremantle
Eric Benning
Jesse Motlop
Hawthorn
Paul Haasbroek
Melbourne
Mac Andrew
Andy Moniz-Wakefield
St Kilda
Josiah Kyle
Mitchito Owens
Jack Peris
Marcus Windhager
Western Bulldogs
Cody Raak
NORTHERN ACADEMY
Gold Coast
Jason Baird
Will Bella
Jed Foggo
Austin Harris
Thomas Hofert
Antonio James
Jack Johnston
Jamie Jones
Brodie Lake
Brinn Little
Max Pescud
Bailey Reeves
Ned Stevens
Jaeden Watts
GWS
Jack Driscoll
Josh Fahey
Sam Frost
Josh Green
Harrison Grintell
Fraser Kelly
Patrick Voss
Sydney
Angus Anderson
William Edwards
Kye Pfrengle
Liam Puncher
Felix Rogers
Pierce Roseby