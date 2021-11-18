ST KILDA has nominated four players from its Next Generation Academy as it waits on where prospect Mitchito Owens has his name called.

Owens is one of the group of Saints prospects to come through the club's Academy this year and has been nominated by the club ahead of next week's NAB AFL Draft alongside Marcus Windhager, Jack Peris and Josiah Kyle.

The midfielder has attracted interest inside the first round of selections but under NGA rules the Saints can only match a bid for him outside of the top-20. Windhager is expected to attract interest from pick 25 onwards while Kyle and Peris, who is the son of former Olympian Nova, could be late selections.

Eagles' draft dilemma, potential second-round steals Nat Edwards and Cal Twomey discuss the latest 2021 NAB AFL Draft news

The quartet of potential Saints are among 11 NGA players nominated by clubs for the draft, with the Demons nominating Mac Andrew even though he will get selected in the protected zone. Melbourne has also nominated Andy Moniz-Wakefield who could be a late pick or rookie selection.

Fremantle has lodged paperwork for Jesse Motlop and Eric Benning, but the Dockers can't match a bid for Motlop inside the first 40 selections under metropolitan Indigenous NGA rules.

Gold Coast, Sydney and Greater Western Sydney have also nominated their groups of Academy talents for the draft, with Giants talent Josh Fahey expected to attract a potential top-25 bid at the draft.

Josh Fahey in action for GWS' VFL side against Sydney in round one, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

As previously reported on AFL.com.au, there were five father-son prospects nominated as national draft picks, with Nick Daicos (Collingwood), Sam Darcy (Western Bulldogs), Taj Woewodin (Melbourne), Jase Burgoyne (Port Adelaide) and Jackson Archer (North Melbourne) all set to head to their associated clubs.

Under the AFL rules, each of the players will join their respective clubs via their last live pick at the draft if no bids come.

These rules are different to NGA and northern Academy players who have been nominated, with no requirement for those clubs to automatically take their nominated Academy players if no bids are received.

FATHER-SON

Collingwood – Nick Daicos

Melbourne – Taj Woewodin

North Melbourne – Jackson Archer

Port Adelaide – Jase Burgoyne

Western Bulldogs – Sam Darcy

NEXT GENERATION ACADEMY

Carlton

Domanic Akuei

Fremantle

Eric Benning

Jesse Motlop

Hawthorn

Paul Haasbroek

Melbourne

Mac Andrew

Andy Moniz-Wakefield

St Kilda

Josiah Kyle

Mitchito Owens

Jack Peris

Marcus Windhager

Western Bulldogs

Cody Raak

NORTHERN ACADEMY

Gold Coast

Jason Baird

Will Bella

Jed Foggo

Austin Harris

Thomas Hofert

Antonio James

Jack Johnston

Jamie Jones

Brodie Lake

Brinn Little

Max Pescud

Bailey Reeves

Ned Stevens

Jaeden Watts

GWS

Jack Driscoll

Josh Fahey

Sam Frost

Josh Green

Harrison Grintell

Fraser Kelly

Patrick Voss

Sydney

Angus Anderson

William Edwards

Kye Pfrengle

Liam Puncher

Felix Rogers

Pierce Roseby